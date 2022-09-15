Peter Olayinka strengthens his Super Eagles case as he scores again for Slavia Prague

Olayinka has not played for Nigeria since the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations, but he could receive a call-up for the friendly match against Algeria following another strong performance for Slavia.

Olayinka continues his scoring streak

The 26-year-old was on target in Slavia's 1-1 draw at Sivasspor last week, and he continued in the same vein on Thursday night.

Olayinka scored his fourth goal in this year's UECL, having scored twice in the qualifiers as Slavia maintained their unbeaten start.

The Czech Republic side fell behind at Eden Arena, courtesy of a strike from Ermal Krasniqi in the 23rd minute. However, they restored parity three minutes later through an own goal from Stivi Frasheri.

The exchange of goals continued as Meriton Korenica put Ballkani ahead again in the 29th minute. However, Olayinka restored parity for Slavia in the 34th minute before setting up Lukáš Masopust five minutes before the break for the winner.

Slavia Prague go joint-top

The two had combined for Olayinka's goal before combining again for the winner. It was indeed an all-round display for the Nigerian, who also played in two key passes in addition to his goal.