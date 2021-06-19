RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Super Eagles star Peter Olayinka holds court wedding with his actress boo Yetunde Barnabas

Authors:

Steve Dede

Peter Olayinka and Barnabas will conclude their nuptials with a big traditional wedding.

Peter Olayinka and wife Yetunde Barnabas (Instagram/Peter Olayinka)
Just less than three months after holding their introduction to kick off their weddings, Super Eagles star Peter Olayinka and actress Yetunde Barnabas, who played Miss Pepeiye in Papa Ajasco, tied the knot in a court wedding.

Recommended articles

Olayinka, who just rounded up his season with a game for the Super Eagles against Cameroon in Austria and Barnabas, held their court wedding at the Ikoyi Registry on Friday, June 11, 2021.

“Mr & Mrs Olayinka,” the footballer wrote on social media along with a photo from the wedding.

The couple is getting married after two years of dating.

Olayinka, who plays for Slavia Prague in Czech Republic and Barnabas, met and started dating immediately sometime in 2019.

It was love at first sight,” Barnabas once said on Instagram about her relationship with the footballer.

Three months after the couple got engaged in December 2020, they made the first step to tie the knot.

Peter Olayinka and Yetunde Barnabas 'fell in love at first sight' (Instagram/Peter Olayinka)
The couple had their introduction ceremony on Saturday, March 31.

Olayinka has been playing football abroad since 2012 and has played in the Champions League and Europa League.

Barnabas is also a celebrity, making her name as Miss Pepeiye in the popular sitcom Papa Ajasco.

The former beauty queen who began her modelling career in 2013 won The Most Beautiful Girl in Abuja pageant in 2019 and was crowned Miss Tourism Nigeria in the same year.

She went into acting and got the role of Miss Pepeiye in Papa Ajasco. Since then, she has acted in notable Yoruba movies and produced a slew of her own.



