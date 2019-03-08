Peter Olayinka is one of Nigeria’s brightest prospect in Europe following his development over the years and dreams to be part of the Super Eagles team to the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

In an exclusive interview with Pulse Sports, Olayinka revealed the journey to his professional career and what he hopes to achieve with the national team.

Born in Ibadan, Nigeria on November, November 1995, Olayinka stated that his interests in football started from the streets until he met a coach who helped him develop his skills and set him on the path to becoming professional football.

He said, “I was once a street football player , I never took it seriously until I met a coach called Mr John Takpe who brought me to the game and made me believe I have to work extremely hard to be at the top level in football ever since then I dedicated myself to work hard though it was very hard for me, no money to buy football shoes kits and even to eat even money to go for trainings , but with that I kept on believing and working hard and finally I got a visa to Albania.”

Olayinka on World Cup

Still developing as a striker, Olayinka stated that he hopes to make the Super Eagles team to the 2022 FIFA World Cup when he would be in his prime at 26-years-old.

Olayinkas stated that his style of play is similar to Paris Saint-Germain and Brazil forward Neymar as he prefers to play as a second striker.

When asked on the possibility he said, “ My goals and regret for the next five years is to be at the top of the game, I want to stay active in football and I see myself in big team, 2022 World Cup hopefully It’ll be a very pleasant honour to play for super eagles.”

Olayinka on a professional career

The 23-year-old forward explained how he was able to strive in Albanian at a young age.

He revealed his journey and development in Albania and how he moved and adapted to several clubs at a young age.

He said, “I never knew it was going to be difficult there, so I signed for a club called Fk Bylis, then I was 16 years old , I started with the junior team and 6months later I was promoted to the senior team.

“I played couple of games with the team then I gain sportlight in the country and after the season I went on loan to north Cyprus for one year and later came to Albania to join the best team in Albania which is Skenderbeu , at that period of time we won the league title and get the chance to play for Europa league for the first time in the history of Albania football which I’m very proud of.”

Following a successful start to his professional career in Albania, Olayinka stated that his impressive performances did not go unnoticed and earned him interest from several clubs but he decided to continue his development in Belgium.

He said, “After the end of Europe league I got an offer from Belgium club KAA Gent.

“I was very glad about the link then I moved a step further in winter , unfortunately I could make it till the end of the season because I was injured , so I got the news that I’ll be transferred on a loan to Czech Republic team and come back to join the team after the loan, the name of the club is Fk Dukla Praha.

“I was so disappointed because I was returning from holiday with the impression of breaking through the season ahead , but I had no choice than to go on a loan I went to Czech Republic I had a fair season scoring six goals and three assists in 29 games.

“After the end of the season I was told I can’t resume with the team which is Kaa Gent , that I have to go on another loan , I was again very very disappointed, because I was hoping to resume with them.

“Then I decided to stay in Belgium on a loan ,Zulte Waregem fc accepted me on loan and then it all began that was where I had a fantastic season scoring 11goals and 15assists in 41games and then Kaa gent wanted me back but I’ve a got alots of offers from different clubs , slavia Prague was more interested and I saw that it is good for me they’re in Prague I’ve played in Prague before it’ll be easy for me to adapt then I made this decision to join Slavie Prague of Czech Republic.”