Peter Olayinka celebrates wife on birthday [Photos]

Slavia Prague star Peter Olayinka celebrates Nollywood wife Pelumi

Super Eagles of Nigeria forward Peter Olayinka has taken social media to celebrate his wife Yetunde Barnabas.

The 26-year-old Olayinka is back in action with Slavia Prague in the Czech Republic First League.

Olayinka and his wife recently welcomed a baby boy after a year of marriage.

Olayinka is back in action with Slavia Prague
Olayinka took to his official Instagram account to celebrate his wife on the special occasion.

Along with photos was a message that said, "I feel so lucky to have such a beautiful 👸charming, intelligent and caring wife like you, every year with you is even better than the last one.

"It’s so easy to love you and I pray for another year of greatness, fulfillment, endorsement, happiness, promotion, and all that you yearn for IJN AMEN 🙏🏾 HAPPY BIRTHDAY MY LOVE. I LOVE YOU SO MUCH MUMMY GEM

Olayinka's wife also celebrated her birthday
Olayinka's wife also celebrated her birthday with a message that said, "Happy birthday to Me OLUWAPELUMI this year it’s all about thanksgiving and thanking my Creator, the maker of heaven and earth, my GOD who never disappoints, my unfailing GOD always coming through for me according to my name OLUWAPELUMI he has never ever forsaken me, Thank You for the Gift of Life.

"LORD May your name be lifted up on high… Thank You JESUS for all you have done for me I am forever grateful… Guys just help me in thanking GOD thank you."

