Peseiro names 23-man Super Eagles squad, Ahmed Musa, Onyedika missing, Onuachu returns

Super Eagles coach Jose Peseiro has released a star-studded 23-man squad for the international friendly against his country Portugal.
Nigeria's senior national team is set to reassemble again, with some interesting names missing from the squad.
Peseiro is set to face his homecountry next week but without skipper Ahmed Musa as the obvious omission.
Musa leads a group of interesting omissions which include Taiwo Awoniyi, Cyriel Dessers and Raphael Onyedika.
However, in-form Paul Onuachu and full-back Tyronne Ebuehi return to the team after a long absence.
Osimhen, Lookman lead team
The 23-man squad also sees the inclusion of some usual suspects, in-form duo of Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman lead a seven-man attack team which also include another in-form scorer, Terem Moffi.
Assistant captain William Troost-Ekong, defensive midfielder Wilfred Ndidi and Joe Aribo are also a part of the team.
Also, the duo of Portugal-based Bright Osayi and Bruno Onyemachi get their maiden invitations while Rivers United's Chidiebube Duru is the only player from the NPFL in the team.
Portugal will host the Super Eagles at the Estadio Jose Alvalade in Libson next Thursday in what will be their final preparation for the 2022 World Cup.
Full Squad
Goalkeepers: Maduka Okoye (Watford FC, England); Francis Uzoho (AC Omonia, Cyprus); Adebayo Adeleye (Hapoel Jerusalem, Israel)
Defenders: William Ekong (Watford FC, England); Olisa Ndah (Orlando Pirates, South Africa); Calvin Bassey (Ajax FC, The Netherlands); Kevin Akpoguma (TSG Hoffenheim, Germany); Chidiebube Duru (Rivers United); Tyronne Ebuehi (Empoli FC, Italy); Bruno Onyemaechi (Boavista FC, Portugal); Bright Osayi Samuel (Fenerbahce FC, Turkey)
Midfielders: Joseph Ayodele-Aribo (Southampton FC, England); Alex Iwobi (Everton FC, England); Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City, England); Frank Onyeka (Brentford FC, England); Oghenekaro Etebo (Aris Thessaloniki, Greece)
Forwards: Moses Simon (Nantes FC, France); Samuel Chukwueze (Villarreal FC, Spain); Ademola Lookman (Atalanta FC, Italy); Terem Moffi (Lorient FC, France); Paul Onuachu (Genk FC, Belgium); Victor Osimhen (SSC Napoli, Italy); Emmanuel Dennis (Nottingham Forest, England)
