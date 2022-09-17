Peseiro calls up Ahmed Musa, 24 others for Super Eagles friendly against Algeria

Super Eagles of Nigeria Head Coach José Santos Peseiro has invited 25 players for the international friendly against Algeria.
The Super Eagles are set to face 2019 African champions Algeria in an international friendly match on Tuesday, September 27, 2022.
Both teams failed to qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar and will face off in the Algerian town of Oran.
Club Brugge midfielder Richard Onyedika earns his face invitation to the Super Eagles against Algeria at the 40,000 Stade Olympique in Oran.
A deadline of Monday, September 19 has been set as invited players are expected to join up with the team after action with their respective club sides this weekend in the city of Constantine.
The Super Eagles will debut their new jersey by international sports wear brand Nike against Algeria.
Goalkeepers
Francis Uzoho, Maduka Okoye, Adeleye Adebayo
Defenders
William Ekong, Kenneth Omeruo, Chidozie Awaziem, Olaoluwa Aina, Calvin Bassey, Zaidu Sanusi, Kevin Akpoguma, Leon Balogun
Midfielders
Wilfred Ndidi, Frank Onyeka, Alex Iwobi, Richard Onyedika
Forwards
Ahmed Musa, Kelechi Iheanacho, Moses Simon, Samuel Chukwueze, Ademola Lookman, Henry Onyekuru, Taiwo Awoniyi, Chidera Ejuke, Cyriel Dessers, Terem Moffi