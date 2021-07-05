RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Super Falcons great Perpetua Nkwocha loses husband of 5 years

Super Falcons great Nkwocha lost his husband who died after a brief illness.

Nigeria women football great Perpetua Nkwocha is mourning the death of her husband of five years, Ernest Ikechukwu Nwufoh.

Nkwocha who now coaches in Sweden wedded Nwufoh a lecturer at the Nnamdi Azikwe University in Akwa in March 2016.

But five years after that wedding, Nwufoh died after a brief illness at a private hospital in Akwa on Sunday, July 4, 2021.

The deceased hails from the late Nze Dilibe Amachukwu Nwufoh family of Ifite, Nibo in Akwa South Local Government Area of ​​Anambra State in South-East Nigeria.

Pulse has learned that the family have made plans for the funeral of the writer and scholar.

Nkwocha, who hails from Ngo Okpalla in Imo State, is considered by many to be the best player in Nigerian women football history.

She played at four FIFA Women's World Cup tournaments and three Summer Olympic Games.

Perpetua Nkwocha is now a coach after a stellar playing career ece-auto-gen

With the Super Falcons, she played at seven Africa Women’s Cup of Nations (AWCON) and won five. She also won four African Women’s Footballer of the Year awards.

After her playing career, she became a coach and was an assistant coach of the Super Falcons team that won AWCON 2016.

