Super Falcons great Perpetua Nkwocha loses husband of 5 years

Nkwocha who now coaches in Sweden wedded Nwufoh a lecturer at the Nnamdi Azikwe University in Akwa in March 2016.

But five years after that wedding, Nwufoh died after a brief illness at a private hospital in Akwa on Sunday, July 4, 2021.

The deceased hails from the late Nze Dilibe Amachukwu Nwufoh family of Ifite, Nibo in Akwa South Local Government Area of ​​Anambra State in South-East Nigeria.

Pulse has learned that the family have made plans for the funeral of the writer and scholar.

Nkwocha, who hails from Ngo Okpalla in Imo State, is considered by many to be the best player in Nigerian women football history.

She played at four FIFA Women's World Cup tournaments and three Summer Olympic Games.

ece-auto-gen

With the Super Falcons, she played at seven Africa Women’s Cup of Nations (AWCON) and won five. She also won four African Women’s Footballer of the Year awards.