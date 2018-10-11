Florentino Perez warns Real Madrid players not to mention Ronaldo’s name

news

Florentino Perez has cautioned Real Madrid players not to attribute the team’s poor form to the exit of Cristiano Ronaldo, especially any time they lose games.

The Los Blancos have lost three of their last four matches, having failed to score in any of those games, something that never happened when the Portuguese skipper was with the European champions.

READ MORE: Asamoah Gyan jams to Shatta Wale’s hit song ‘Why Me’ (Video)

Cristiano Ronaldo guaranteed Real Madrid at least 40 goals per season in the nine years he spent with the side.

Some of the Madrid players have made comments that Cristiano Ronaldo’s exit is the cause of Real Madrid’s woes and the latest was passed by Keylor Navas following their defeat against CSKA Moskow Moskow in the UEFA Champions League.

It is reported that furious Florentino Perez entered the dressing room of the Madrid giants, after their defeat at Deportivo Alaves and warned the players to desist from passing comments suggesting that Cristiano Ronaldo’s move to Juventus has been the bane of the team, especially after they lose matches.

READ MORE: EA Sports removes Cristiano Ronaldo from FIFA 19 promo

"I do not want to hear Cristiano's name every time we lose." Florentino Perez as reported by AS.

These comments came in response to Navas saying: "You cannot cover the sun with your finger."