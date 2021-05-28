Pepsi is delivering the Best of Music and Football at the UEFA Champions League Final
Pepsi, from early this year, has been serving us premium UCL content featuring some of the biggest names in world football and music, including Brand Ambassador and Grammy Winner Burna Boy (embed Pepsi Naija Fizz to Life tweet).
Pepsi presents the #PepsiShow at the UEFA Champions League final. The headline acts for the showpiece are Global Music DJ Sensation, Marshmello, and global music superstars Selena Gomez and Khalid.
It’s set to be a blockbuster show before a blockbuster final and you don’t want to miss it.
