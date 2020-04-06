Mother of Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has passed away at the age of 82 from coronavirus.

Manchester City on Monday, April 6 confirmed that Dolors Sala Carrio had passed at the age of 82 in Manresa, Barcelona.

“The Manchester City family are devastated to report the death today of Pep's moth Dolors Sala Carrio in Manresa, Barcelona after contracting Corona Virus,” City announced.

“She was 82-years-old. Everyone associated with the club sends their most heartfelt sympathy at this most distressing time to Pep, his family and all their friends.”

A former sales assistant, Dolors and Valenti, a bricklayer had Guardiola, his two older sisters and a younger brother, Pere who is a football agent.

Other Premier League clubs like Tottenham, Arsenal, Liverpool etc have sent out their messages of support to the Spanish coach and his family.