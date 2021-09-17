Pep Guardiola sends message to Man City fans

The Manchester City manager believes his side may be tired after surviving a thrilling Champions League encounter with RB Leipzig.

Speaking after the 6–3 win, Guardiola urged supporters to turn up and get behind the Premier League champions. Also for more best horse racing bookmaker check horsebetting.com/us/offers/

“We will be tired,” Guardiola told BT Sport. “I know the team from Ralph [Hasenhuttl, Southampton manager] is quite similar to the way [RB Leipzig] play. They are so, so dangerous with good quality and it’s a really important game for us.

“I would say the last three games we played here we scored 16 goals. So I would like to come more people next game on Saturday, we need the people next Saturday. Please.”

“I invite all our people to come next Saturday, 3 pm, to watch the game.”

Manchester City have conceded just once in the Premier League so far this season.

That goal came on the opening day against Tottenham — the defending champions' sole blemish through the opening four games.

However, there were signs of persisting defensive vulnerability against Jesse Marsch’s Leipzig as City’s goal was thrice troubled by the German side.

“They never give up. They have a special way to attack. They play all or nothing,” Guardiola said of how Leipzig were able to challenge the Manchester City defence.

“Against Leipzig, you never have the feeling that it’s over. I would say it was an incredible compliment for the team.