'Pep Guardiola said I’m a good manager' - Frank Lampard

Lampard has been a fan of Guardiola since his playing days with Chelsea.

The 43-year-old has now detailed how Guardiola supports young managers behind the scenes.

In a recent interview, he joined his former England teammate Gary Neville on The Overlap YouTube channel.

Lampard discussed his past conversations with Guardiola and future plans to return to management.

The former Chelsea star explained Guardiola's classy gesture when he had a difficult start to his managerial spell in west London.

POOL

Guardiola praised Lampard after his Chelsea side lost in the Super Cup and a 4-0 drubbing at Manchester United.

He was asked which manager he will want to play for past or present and replied, "Pep. He’s so great with managers because sometimes you only see his teams that he produces which is obviously the real stuff.

‘But behind the scenes and the things he does with LMA in terms of helping other managers, he’s sent me certain voice notes."

Lampard then detailed the private conversation they had after a tough start at Chelsea.

He said, "I don’t like giving away private conversations, but it’s a nice one. When I first had my game in charge of Chelsea we lost 4-0 at Manchester United.

"We played well for 60 minutes and got done on the counter and then bang, bang, two, three, four.

‘You can’t defend 4-0 as a manager, you have to take it on the chin. And then we went to the Super Cup and lost to Liverpool. We played well and lost on penalties.

‘So I was on the plane on the way back from the game, feeling a little bit disheartened, and I got a voice note from him just saying that the way my team played was incredible, “I loved watching it”, and it was a really positive chat.

AFP

‘It was one of those voice notes that deleted itself where it almost self-destructs. I wanted to get home and say: “Listen to this, everyone! Pep said I’m a good manager! [laughs]

‘But I just think touches like that that make an impression on you as a manager or with people around you… sometimes you get so caught up in your own world that you don’t see things.

‘The fact that he’s doing the business and sending a voice note like that I thought was special. A lot of managers are like that.’

Lampard detailed that after he was dismissed by Chelsea he ran into former manager Jose Mourinho.

Explaining their conversation, Lampard said, "I bumped into Jose [Mourinho] on the street just after getting sacked and he had a mask on as it was Covid and he whips his mask off.

‘Before that when he was at Tottenham we were a little bit like that [signals friction], I’m not going to lie. And he came over and gave me a big hug and said, “Now you’re a real manager because you’ve been sacked!”, and I was like: “Cheers!”

‘But I loved it and that’s the world we’re living in.’

Lampard ended the conversation by stating how winning against Tottenham was expected as Neville also agreed.

Lampard has been without a job since he was relieved of his duties by Chelsea. He has watched how Thomas Tuchel led his side to win the Champions League last season after replacing him in January.