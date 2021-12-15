Pep Guardiola reaches Premier League milestone in Leeds rout

Pulse Nigeria

City were devastating from start to finish as a Kevin de Bruyne brace inspired the Cityzens to a comprehensive 7-0 demolition of Marcelo Bielsa and his men.

With the result, Guardiola's City became the fastest team in the Premier League to score 500 goals after the club needed just 207 matches to achieve the feat, 27 games fewer than Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool.

Manchester United's Sir Alex Ferguson needed 267 matches to score 500 goals, while Arsene Wenger's Arsenal reached the milestone after 271 goals.

"It was a good performance from us," an elated Guardiola said moments after the match. "We started with a good rhythm, we were patient with the ball and the quality of the players did the rest."

Five other players had their names on the score sheet for the home side, including Algerian playmaker, Riyah Mahrez, who scored one and created another in a very solid showing against the Lilly Whites.

Pulse Nigeria

Guardiola reserved special praise for his players, whom he said were 'brilliant', with man of the match, KdB, the standout performer.

"When you get a result like this, it's because individually the players are brilliant – I didn't score one goal, it depends on the quality of the players" he added. "Jack started really well, Kevin is devastating in these type of games when it's open and up and down – he can do anything he wants."

"We need him (KdB). We have been together for six seasons. What he has done for me is amazing. Step by step he will come back. He struggled at the start of the season, he lost the rhythm with Covid and hopefully now he continue this rhythm because we need him."