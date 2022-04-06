UCL

Pep Guardiola praises 'influential' De Bruyne and 'special' Phil Foden

Authors:

Izuchukwu Akawor
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Kevin de Bruyne and Phil Foden both combined to inspire Manchester City to an important victory over Atletico Madrid

Pep Guardiola and his superstar duo, Kevin de Bruyne and Phil Foden.
Pep Guardiola and his superstar duo, Kevin de Bruyne and Phil Foden.

Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola, cannot hide his admiration for two of his superstars, Kevin de Bruyne and Phil Foden following their latest performance in the Champions League.

Recommended articles

De Bruyne and Foden were the heroes for the Cityzens after they combined to score the decisive goal that gave Man City a narrow 1-0 win over Atletico Madrid in their Champions League quarter-final first leg on Tuesday night at the Etihad.

A happy Pep Guardiola celebrates.
A happy Pep Guardiola celebrates. Pulse Nigeria

The visitors proved difficult to break down, holding on until the 70th minute when Foden, created the key moment, two minutes after he came on, for De Bruyne to slot past Jan Oblak from close range on the occasion of his 50th Champions League match.

During his post-match press conference, Guardiola was full of praise for his match-winner duo, who he described as 'influential and special'.

"I think he's in the best moment of the season right now," Guardiola said of De Bruyne.

Kevin de Bruyne with the decisive moment of the game.
Kevin de Bruyne with the decisive moment of the game. Pulse Nigeria

"He's sharp, he's quick, he's positive, his influence on our game is massive. He made an exceptional goal in the combination with Phil."

On Foden, who created goal just 120 seconds after coming on, the former Barcelona and Bayern Munich boss had this to say.

"He has a special quality. His first steps are massive. He had the composure to make an incredible assist to Kevin.

Phil Foden was on the pitch for just two minutes before he created that chance for De Bruyne.
Phil Foden was on the pitch for just two minutes before he created that chance for De Bruyne. e2894bb0-f6ee-4bef-86f5-55f36bcca5d1

"We knew it in the beginning with Gabriel and him, when our game was a little bit flat they could change it when [Atletico] were a bit more tired. With Jack [Grealish], we could continue to control the game. We did it and they were brilliant."

Manchester City dominated the encounter at the Etihad, having 71% of the ball in comparison to 29% for Atletico.

On the game itself, Guardiola expressed his happiness with the final outcome but was quick to add that it was a "difficult" match.

A happy Pep Guardiola celebrates.
A happy Pep Guardiola celebrates. Pulse Nigeria

"It's a good result fortunately. At the end we had one or two more chances with Kevin to score more goals, but even 1-0 or 2-0 to go to Madrid it is always difficult. But good result, we won the game."

"It was a difficult game against a tough opponent," he added.

"They defend so well, so compact, and so deep. They are so good and if you are not attacking in the right way they punish you."

Authors:

Izuchukwu Akawor Izuchukwu Akawor

More from category

  • Barcelona's Resurgence Shows Benefit of Quality Coaching

    Barcelona's resurgence shows benefit of quality coaching

  • Pep Guardiola and his superstar duo, Kevin de Bruyne and Phil Foden.

    Pep Guardiola praises 'influential' De Bruyne and 'special' Phil Foden

  • Okocha helped in conducting the draws in Qatar

    Ex-Tottenham and England midfielder reveals Austin Jay-Jay Okocha made a mistake in the World Cup rehearsal draw

Recommended articles

Barcelona's resurgence shows benefit of quality coaching

Barcelona's resurgence shows benefit of quality coaching

Pep Guardiola praises 'influential' De Bruyne and 'special' Phil Foden

Pep Guardiola praises 'influential' De Bruyne and 'special' Phil Foden

Ex-Tottenham and England midfielder reveals Austin Jay-Jay Okocha made a mistake in the World Cup rehearsal draw

Ex-Tottenham and England midfielder reveals Austin Jay-Jay Okocha made a mistake in the World Cup rehearsal draw

'I don’t see myself as a failure' - Eguavoen responds to critics after Ghana knock out Nigeria

'I don’t see myself as a failure' - Eguavoen responds to critics after Ghana knock out Nigeria

How to win money from the Champions League game between Chelsea and Real Madrid

How to win money from the Champions League game between Chelsea and Real Madrid

NFF committee deliberates over state of football reveals new coaches will be announced next week

NFF committee deliberates over state of football reveals new coaches will be announced next week

Trending

SUPER EAGLES

Kelechi Nwakali's woes continue as Huesca terminate his contract

Kelechi Nwakali
QATAR 2022

Nigerians missing as FIFA names controversial AFCON referee, 7 other Africans for World Cup

Sikazwe

Thomas Partey, Paul Pogba and other famous players observing Ramadan fasting

Thomas Partey: Ghana midfielder converts to Islam

Why staking on Manchester City v Atletico Madrid is a bad idea

Manchester City v Atletico Madrid
LIGUE 1

RFI nominates Moses Simon for Marc Vivien Foe Award for Best African Player of the Year

Moses Simon Award (IMAGO/PanoramiC)
UCL

'Don't boo me' - Thibaut Courtois 'begs' Chelsea fans ahead Stamford Bridge return

Thibaut Courtois spent four years at Chelsea before leaving for Real Madrid.
UCL

Decisive Kevin De Bruyne goal gives Man City narrow first-leg lead over Atletico Madrid

Kevin de Bruyne with the decisive moment of the game.
TRANSFERS

Lewandowski eyeing long-term contract as talks underway with Barcelona

Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski is currently open to joining Barcelona next summer