Pep Guardiola praises 'influential' De Bruyne and 'special' Phil Foden

De Bruyne and Foden were the heroes for the Cityzens after they combined to score the decisive goal that gave Man City a narrow 1-0 win over Atletico Madrid in their Champions League quarter-final first leg on Tuesday night at the Etihad.

Pulse Nigeria

The visitors proved difficult to break down, holding on until the 70th minute when Foden, created the key moment, two minutes after he came on, for De Bruyne to slot past Jan Oblak from close range on the occasion of his 50th Champions League match.

During his post-match press conference, Guardiola was full of praise for his match-winner duo, who he described as 'influential and special'.

"I think he's in the best moment of the season right now," Guardiola said of De Bruyne.

Pulse Nigeria

"He's sharp, he's quick, he's positive, his influence on our game is massive. He made an exceptional goal in the combination with Phil."

On Foden, who created goal just 120 seconds after coming on, the former Barcelona and Bayern Munich boss had this to say.

"He has a special quality. His first steps are massive. He had the composure to make an incredible assist to Kevin.

e2894bb0-f6ee-4bef-86f5-55f36bcca5d1

"We knew it in the beginning with Gabriel and him, when our game was a little bit flat they could change it when [Atletico] were a bit more tired. With Jack [Grealish], we could continue to control the game. We did it and they were brilliant."

Manchester City dominated the encounter at the Etihad, having 71% of the ball in comparison to 29% for Atletico.

On the game itself, Guardiola expressed his happiness with the final outcome but was quick to add that it was a "difficult" match.

Pulse Nigeria

"It's a good result fortunately. At the end we had one or two more chances with Kevin to score more goals, but even 1-0 or 2-0 to go to Madrid it is always difficult. But good result, we won the game."

"It was a difficult game against a tough opponent," he added.