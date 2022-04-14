Manchester City appear to be closing in on a star addition to their attacking department.
Pep Guardiola identifies Erling Haaland as dream signing for Manchester City
Pep Guardiola's hunt for a traditional striker looks to be coming to an end this summer with latest reports claiming the Manchester City boss now desires the in-demand Borussia Dortmund star striker at all costs
Pep Guardiola's side have been without a main center-forward in the squad since the club's all-time leading goal-scorer Sergio Aguero departed for Barcelona in the summer of 2021, after a decade of service from the Argentine maestro.
The Etihad club had previously looked to have their sights set on Tottenham's Harry Kane as Sergio Aguero's immediate successor.
However, a summer-long transfer saga ultimately ended with the English mercurial forward remaining at the London club courtesy of a firm stance from Spurs Chairman, Daniel Levy.
However, according to acclaimed Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, City might just be getting that replacement next summer.
Romano reports that City boss Pep Guardiola has identified Erling Haaland as the long-awaited successor to the departed Sergio Aguero.
The Premier league champions are currently working hard to secure the 21-year-old Norwegian's services adding that the City boss wants him at all costs this summer.
It was also reported this week by that Manchester City are prepared to offer the youngster an annual salary of €30 million for the next five years.
Erling Haaland is unarguably one of the most prolific strikers of his generation.
The Borussia Dortmund star has racked up over 100 goal contributions in 80 appearances for the Bavarians.
La Liga giants Real Madrid were also being reported Manchester City's direct competitor in the race for Erling Haaland's signature.
But recent reports, however indicate that the player's next destination is entirely down to him regardless of the staggering figures that may be involved in his eventual transfer.
More from category
-
Chukwueze reveals Unai Emery's instruction before his historic Villarreal goal against Bayern Munich
-
Pep Guardiola identifies Erling Haaland as dream signing for Manchester City
-
‘Out of 7 chances they converted 2’ - Flamingoes coach boasts ahead of qualifier against Egypt