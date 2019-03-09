Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has reportedly agreed a switch to Italian Serie A giants Juventus in 2020.

The veteran manager is on the verge of leading his side to second Premier League triumph after initially sealing the Carabao Cup.

The 48-year-old previously won several titles during his time with Barcelona in the Spanish LaLiga and with Bayern Munich in the German Bundesliga.

It however seems he has made up his mind on his next destination.

Guardiola is reportedly interested in managing in Italy and Juventus have been in talks to secure his services.

In a report by the Daily Mail, Guardiola verbally agreed to complete the switch to Juventus in 2020 a year before his contract expires at the Etihad Stadium.

In the report Luigi Guelpa an Italian journalist revealed Guardiola who won the February Premier League Manager of the Month will join the Turin based side in 2020 for a four-year deal.

Speaking to Radio CRC Guelpa said, "I've learned that Pep Guardiola already has reached a verbal agreement with Juventus for the next four years."

Guelpa who broke the news before Cristiano Ronaldo joined Juventus from Real Madrid says his source on Guardiola's switch is the same .

He said, "It's the same person who told me that Ronaldo was going to Juventus."

Guardiola has won several titles is aiming to win the Champions League for his current employers which could see him depart a year earlier on his deal which ends in 2021.