Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola on Tuesday, February 19 admitted to a Nigerian journalist Oma Akatugba that having the likes of Lionel Messi, Andres Iniesta and Xavi was the leading factor of his successful stint at Barcelona.

Messi, Iniesta and Xavi were the core of the exceptional Guardiola team that won two Champions League titles for Barcelona between 2009 and 2011.

The Spanish manager won the treble in his first season with that Barcelona team that is considered one of the best in the history of club football and ended that year (2009) with six titles.

His successful stint at Barcelona remains the peak of his prolific managerial career so far and many believe he can't surpass that.

At a press conference in Schalke on Tuesday, February 19, Germany-based Nigerian journalist Akatugba quizzed Guardiola about the popular evaluation that he was able to attain those successes at Barcelona because of the quality of the players and not his tactical astuteness.

Akatugba first identified himself as a Nigerian journalist, then explained to the manager how popular he is in Nigeria after his exploits at Barcelona before throwing his question.

While posing his question, Akatugba first explained that the issue 'has caused massive argument on Nigerian Twitter space'

"I completely agree with them. Completely agree with them. I would not argue for one second because when I was there I said many times that I had incredible players,” Guardiola responded at the presser ahead of his side's Champions League round of 16 clash against Schalke 04.

“I did as well with Munich and Manchester but in Barcelona, I was a lucky guy, I'm sorry, I was lucky. I agree with them.”

His failure to win the Champions League with Bayern Munich and so far Manchester City have been the biggest question to Guardiola's brilliance as a manager.

Guardiola would love to silence the critics this season as City continue their quest for a first Champions League title with a trip to Schalke 04 for a round of 16 clash.