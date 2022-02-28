Pele discharged after urinary infection: hospital

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Brazilian football star Pele (here in 2018) was diagnosed with a urinary tract infection while receiving treatment in hospital for a colon tumor

Brazilian football star Pele (here in 2018) was diagnosed with a urinary tract infection while receiving treatment in hospital for a colon tumor Creator: MAURO PIMENTEL
Brazilian football star Pele (here in 2018) was diagnosed with a urinary tract infection while receiving treatment in hospital for a colon tumor Creator: MAURO PIMENTEL

Brazilian football great Pele has been discharged from a Sao Paulo hospital following two weeks of treatment for a tumor and a urinary tract infection, the medical institution said Monday.

Recommended articles

The 81-year-old ex-player known as "O Rei" (The King), was "in a stable clinical condition, cured of his urinary infection, and will continue treatment for a colon tumor" after his discharge on Saturday, the Albert Einstein Hospital said in a statement.

Pele, real name Edson Arantes do Nascimento, was admitted to the prestigious hospital on February 13 for chemotherapy for a tumor detected in September last year.

Eight days after he was admitted, doctors detected a urinary tract infection that lengthened his stay.

Pele went under the knife for the tumor on September 4, spending a month in hospital before being discharged to continue chemotherapy.

It is the latest in a string of health troubles for the aging star, whose public appearances have grown increasingly rare. 

In 2014, he was hospitalized in intensive care due to another urinary tract infection that forced him to undergo kidney dialysis. His right kidney was removed in the 1970s due to an injury sustained when he was still a player.

In 2019, he had a kidney stone removed.

Pele's daughter Kely Nascimento has said on social media that he would receive monthly hospital check-ups while continuing his treatment.

Considered by many the greatest footballer of all time, Pele is the only player in history to win three World Cups (1958, 1962 and 1970).

He burst onto the global stage at just 17 by scoring dazzling goals, including two in the final against hosts Sweden, as Brazil won the World Cup for the first time in 1958.

He went on to have one of the most storied careers in sport, scoring more than 1,000 goals before retiring in 1977.

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

More from category

  • Rigobert Song has been appointed as the new Indomitable Lions coach, a move reportedly largely supported by new FECAFOOT President Samuel Eto'o

    Cameroon appoint Rigobert Song as new National team coach

  • Leeds' new manager Jesse Marsch Creator: Ronny HARTMANN

    Leeds name former Leipzig boss Marsch as new manager

  • Rigobert Song made 137 appearances for the Cameroon national team Creator: CARL DE SOUZA

    Rigobert Song to be appointed Cameroon coach on orders of nation's president

Recommended articles

Cameroon appoint Rigobert Song as new National team coach

Cameroon appoint Rigobert Song as new National team coach

Leeds name former Leipzig boss Marsch as new manager

Leeds name former Leipzig boss Marsch as new manager

Rigobert Song to be appointed Cameroon coach on orders of nation's president

Rigobert Song to be appointed Cameroon coach on orders of nation's president

Pele discharged after urinary infection: hospital

Pele discharged after urinary infection: hospital

Russia expelled from World Cup as FIFA and UEFA hand down bans

Russia expelled from World Cup as FIFA and UEFA hand down bans

Osimhen close to dream Premier League move after Manchester United enquiry

Osimhen close to dream Premier League move after Manchester United enquiry

Trending

AWCON

Super Falcons players in TEARS LOCKED at Abuja Airport for over 4 hours after victory against Ivory Coast [Video]

The Super Falcons were detained at the Abuja Airport

'That is what happens when it comes to Africa'- Fiery Cameroon legend Samuel Eto'o pits Okocha against Ronaldinho

Court declares Samuel Eto’o as father of 22-year-old Spanish woman
UEL

'STOP THE WAR' - Reactions as Aubameyang, Adama SHINE in Barcelona's destruction of Napoli

It was a big moment for Barcelona against Napoli in Europe

How I was chosen to hoist AFCON trophy – Mimi Boateng tells full story

How I was chosen to hoist AFCON trophy – Mimi Boateng tells full story

Dangote overtakes Chelsea owner Abramovich on list of world’s richest persons

Dangote overtakes Chelsea owner Abramovich on list of world’s richest persons
WHAT'S BUZZIN

'Osimhen suppose tear Pique slap' - Reactions to confrontation between Super Eagles striker and Spanish defender

Victor Osimhen and Pique battled in the game between Barcelona and Napoli
PREMIER LEAGUE

'How did Demba Ba grow his hair'- Twitter reactions as former Chelsea star is no longer BALD

Demba Ba looks dapper with his new hair growth
OPINION

Eto’o is wrong: Okocha does not deserve to be in the same sentence as Ronaldinho

Eto'o: Okocha v Ronaldinho