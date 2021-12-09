RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Pele, daughters share special moment in hospital after treatment for colon tumor

The legendary great smiled from his hospital bed in recovery as two of his daughters provides update on his colon tumor treatment.

Pele (left) with daughter Flavia Nascimento (Instagram)

Legendary Brazilian striker, Pele's daughters have updated fans and shared photos from the hospital after their father was admitted again in Sao Paulo, Brazil following his colon tumor surgery.

The three-time World Cup winner returned to his country's leading Albert Einstein hospital this week after having spent a month a month at the same hospital earlier this year.

According to a statement issued on Wednesday by four doctors, the Santos legend is in a stable condition, will continue treatment on the tumor and should be discharged in days.

Pele's daughters have now provided updates to his millions of fans of the footballing greats worldwide, with Kely Nascimento telling her Instagram followers that her social networks were "booming again" while posting a bedside selfie of the legend and her sister Flavia.

Kely Nascimento thanked her sister Flavia for looking after their father captioning the post with

"Family urges!! My networks are pumping again and I thank you for all the affection we have received from all of you!!

‎This photo was taken 10 minutes ago ‎‎at @hosp_einstein‎‎ where my father finished a procedure that had been scheduled for months.

‎My sister is ‎‎@flavia_kurtz_fisioterapia‎‎ making a fondness for him for me! ‎‎In two out three days he comes home to enjoy ‎‎Christmas. ‎‎That was no surprise. It was already scheduled and part of the treatment. ‎All my gratitude, ‎‎always. 💚💙💛 #pele".

While Flavia herself posted the same photo as well captioning hers with, ‎

" My people!!! ‎Just calm down... 😝‎ ‎last visit of the year to Einstein... 🙏🏽‎‎Keeping treatment, with control tests and chemo... Thanks to this wonderful staff ... my father only EVOLVEs !!! 🚀‎Thank you very much, for the affection, of all 🥰... but papi is‎ ‎great ✨✨✨✨✨‎‎#papiestabem‎‎#hospitalalberteinstein‎‎ ‎‎#amor‎ "

Pele thanked fans for their love and support three weeks ago via (Pele Instagram) Instagram

Pele, 81 is yet to formally address his latest medical developments with his over 7 million followers on Instagram even though three weeks ago he posted on his page , a photo showing him raising his fist captioning it with the words,

"I feel better every day," Pele said. "I don't think even the mask for my protection can hide my happiness. Thank you very much to all of you who send me good energy daily."

