'The first half was ours' - Pedri laments Barcelona's missed chances against Bayern Munich

Two goals in four minutes from Lucas Hernandez and Leroy Sane were enough to give Barcelona a comfortable victory.

After a strong start to the season, Barcelona have now tasted defeat for the first time.

Head coach Xavi Hernandez and midfielder Pedri spoke to the press after the defeat.

Pulse Nigeria

Pedri on Bayern defeat

Pedri had several chances to put the ball in the back of the net.

The youngster took responsibility for his inability to convert chances explaining the need to improve individually and as a team.

He said, "I know I had two clear chances to score. I should have scored them, and I will need to improve.

“It was a difficult game, we had a lot of chances in the first half, but if you miss, you will regret it.”

Pedri explained that Barcelona deserved at least a point from the game as they created more chances than Bayern.

Pulse Nigeria

He added, “It was a painful match, if you miss your chances, Bayern will punish you.

“It was a result that doesn’t reflect what we presented on the pitch. I had 2 chances to score, which I should’ve, I have to look to get better.

“It was a painful result, we should’ve at least got a point.” We missed a lot of chances. 6 or 7 very clear chances. When you miss, you pay the price.

“We made mistakes from our end, they scored from a corner that shouldn’t have been scored, we know they create chances from corners. We competed well and could’ve won, we need to continue on this path.”

Xavi on defeat

Barcelona boss Xavi Hernandez also explained in detail why his team were unable to get the job done against Bayern Munich.

Pulse Nigeria

He said, “The first goal was a tactical error, and we made a mistake. The second goal was more about competition. For me, the result doesn’t reflect what happened in the match.

"When you miss in the Champions League, you pay the price. We were better than Bayern, but they didn’t miss, that’s the difference.