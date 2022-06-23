TRANSFERS

Revealed: How Xavi and Barcelona rejected Dybala

Authors:

David Ben
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

The Argentine attacker reportedly offered himself to Barcelona but got a resounding NO from Xavi

It's one of the stories of this summer's transfer window actually.

Argentine forward Paulo Dybala, had always wanted to play for La Liga giants Barcelona.

In fact, he was so hellbent on representing the Blaugrana so much so that, he offered himself to the Catalans this summer.

Paulo Dybala
Paulo Dybala Pulse Ghana

However, he received a "NO" from boss Xavi Hernandez and director of football Jordi Cruyff as per a report from Sport

Dybala always missed the fact that he did not get the chance to play at the Camp Nou and he tried to persuade the Catalans to keep him on for the 2022-23 season.

Barca are understood to have studied the offer, but ultimately turned it down.

According to this same source, the Barca board agreed that he was not precisely what the team needed at the moment.

Paulo Dybala celebrates scoring for Argentina in their 3-0 win over Italy in the Finalissimo
Paulo Dybala celebrates scoring for Argentina in their 3-0 win over Italy in the Finalissimo Imago

Paulo Dybala is currently looking for a team following his decision not to renew his contract with Juventus this summer.

His contract at Juventus expires on 30th June and he is currently being linked with a move to Serie A rivals Inter Milan.

Reports also claim he will join Inter until 2026 as his mother has been key to him sealing the move to Milan, which has yet to be announced.

As we wait for official confirmation of his next club, Dybala will just have to put off his dream of playing for Barcelona... at least for now.

