Revealed: How Xavi and Barcelona rejected Dybala

Argentine forward Paulo Dybala, had always wanted to play for La Liga giants Barcelona.

In fact, he was so hellbent on representing the Blaugrana so much so that, he offered himself to the Catalans this summer.

However, he received a "NO" from boss Xavi Hernandez and director of football Jordi Cruyff as per a report from Sport

Dybala always missed the fact that he did not get the chance to play at the Camp Nou and he tried to persuade the Catalans to keep him on for the 2022-23 season.

Barca are understood to have studied the offer, but ultimately turned it down.

According to this same source, the Barca board agreed that he was not precisely what the team needed at the moment.

Paulo Dybala is currently looking for a team following his decision not to renew his contract with Juventus this summer.

His contract at Juventus expires on 30th June and he is currently being linked with a move to Serie A rivals Inter Milan.

Reports also claim he will join Inter until 2026 as his mother has been key to him sealing the move to Milan, which has yet to be announced.