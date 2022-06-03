TRANSFERS

'You're not Messi' - Allegri shades Dybala following Juventus exit

David Ben

David Ben
Juventus coach has taken a subtle swipe at Paulo Dybala, claiming the Argentina star started thinking he was Lionel Messi

Paulo Dybala is currently a free agent after making the decision to draw the curtain on his seven-year career at the Allianz Stadium.

The 28-year-old talented Argentine was one of the focal points in Juventus success in recent years, scoring over 110 goals and recording 48 assists for the Serie A giants.

However, the Argentina international has now drawn criticism from his former coach Allegri, who called into question his attitude, during his time at the club.

The 54-year-old Italian claimed that Dybala was distracted by comparisons to PSG star Lionel Messi.

Paolo Dybala ended his seven-year spell at Juventus at the end of the season
Allegri said: "Paulo needs to go back to being himself. There was a time where he got all carried out by those who labeled him as 'the new Messi' "

"A player can't go around trying to play, to think or to be like someone else." he told DAZN.

While Dybala's attitude was called into question by the 54-year-old Italian , he never questioned his performances for the club on the other hand speaking highly of the talented forward.

Allegri claims Dybala got distracted with his comparisons to fellow Argentinian Lionel Messi
"He still has lots to give because he has an extraordinary technical ability, he is a wonderful player." Allegri added.

The Argentinian forward is currently one of the free agents in high demand currently, with Europe's top clubs looking to secure his services this summer.

Tottenham Hotspur have been rumoured to be interested in the forward, however, it appears he has personally ruled himself out of a move to Antonio Conte's side.

The Argentine striker also has serious interest from Italy, where he has been plied his trade for over a decade.

Paulo Dybala celebrates scoring for Argentina in their 3-0 win over Italy in the Finalissimo
Roma were rumored to be interested in acquiring Dybala, whilst Inter Milan are currently in talks to secure his signature.

Dybala was most recently in action for Argentina, scoring the final goal in Argentina's 3-0 win over Italy in the Finalissima at Wembley.

