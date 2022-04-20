TRANSFERS

Paul Pogba poised for Manchester United exit following fans jeer during Norwich game

David Ben
Latest reports have claimed that the French midfielder is hurt by the reaction of supporters who booed him at Old Trafford last week, and will most likely leave the club this summer, with his representatives having held talks with Real Madrid and Juventus

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba looks set to leave Manchester United when his contract expires at the end of the season.

The 29-year-old midfielder was recently jeered by United fans when he was substituted during their 3-2 win over Norwich and Sky Sports understand that the Frenchman was heartbroken by the reaction of the fans at the 'Theatre of dreams' on Saturday.

According to reports, the talented Frenchman is currently in talks with Spanish giants Real Madrid and Serie A giants Juventus as his representatives seek to help him secure a move away from United this summer.

Pogba was also substituted during United's 4-0 humiliation at the hands of Liverpool on Tuesday, April 19 after suffering a calf injury during the first 10 minutes of the game at Anfield.

The 29-year-old is still currently being assessed by United's medical staff to determine the extent of the injury.

Pogba rejoined Manchester United from Serie A giants Juventus for a world record fee in 2016 and won the League Cup and the Europa League during his first season back at Old Trafford.

While in United, the Frenchman has also won the World Cup and Nations League with France, but since then, he has found trophies hard to come by at Old trafford.

