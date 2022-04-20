Paul Pogba poised for Manchester United exit following fans jeer during Norwich game

Imago

The 29-year-old midfielder was recently jeered by United fans when he was substituted during their 3-2 win over Norwich and Sky Sports understand that the Frenchman was heartbroken by the reaction of the fans at the 'Theatre of dreams' on Saturday.

Imago

According to reports, the talented Frenchman is currently in talks with Spanish giants Real Madrid and Serie A giants Juventus as his representatives seek to help him secure a move away from United this summer.

Pulse Nigeria

Pogba was also substituted during United's 4-0 humiliation at the hands of Liverpool on Tuesday, April 19 after suffering a calf injury during the first 10 minutes of the game at Anfield.

The 29-year-old is still currently being assessed by United's medical staff to determine the extent of the injury.

AFP

Pogba rejoined Manchester United from Serie A giants Juventus for a world record fee in 2016 and won the League Cup and the Europa League during his first season back at Old Trafford.