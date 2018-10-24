Pulse.ng logo
Paul Pogba gets Juventus gift bag from Juan Cuadrado

Pogba gets gift bag from his former club Juventus after Champions League clash

Paul Pogba and Juan Cuadrado decided to mark their reunion with a gift and a picture.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Paul Pogba and Juan Cuadrado play Cuadrado and Pogba played together at Juventus (Instagram/Juan Cuadrado )

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba got a gift bag from his former Juventus teammate Juan Cuadrado after the two sides clashed in the Champions League.

Both players were in action as a Paulo Dybala strike gave the Italian Champions all three points at Old Trafford on Tuesday, October 23.

After a tough loss at home, Pogba showed no signs of disappointment as he took out time to pose with his former teammate who presented him with a gift bag.

Paulo Dybala play Paulo Dybala was the difference against Manchester United (Andy Hooper)

 

Cuadrado took to his official Instagram account to show off as he and his former teammate smiled after the game.

Along with the picture, Cuadrado wrote, “It's always good to see you Panita @paulpogba blessings.”

 

Pogba and Cuadrado only spent one season together at Juventus but the Colombia international seems to have forged an off the field relationship with the midfielder.

Pogba lasted the entire 90 minutes but Cuadrado was substituted for Andrea Barzagli in the 81st minute by Massimiliano Allegri.

Cristiano Ronaldo made a winning return to Old Trafford, but it was Paulo Dybala's goal that gave Juventus the points against Manchester United play Ronaldo returned to Old Trafford after signing for Juventus (AFP)

 

Despite the defeat to Juventus, Manchester United are still second in their group B as qualification rivals Valencia were held to a 1-1 draw away at Young Boys in Switzerland.

Pogba who had a new haircut for the Juventus game returns to action against Everton in their next Premier League encounter scheduled for Sunday, October 28.

Manchester United have unveiled a new away shirt for next season which is based on the one they used from 1990 -1992.

Author

Tosin Abayomi

Tosin Abayomi is a Sports Reporter at Pulse.
(Tosin Abayomi)

