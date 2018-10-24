news

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba got a gift bag from his former Juventus teammate Juan Cuadrado after the two sides clashed in the Champions League.

Both players were in action as a Paulo Dybala strike gave the Italian Champions all three points at Old Trafford on Tuesday, October 23.

After a tough loss at home, Pogba showed no signs of disappointment as he took out time to pose with his former teammate who presented him with a gift bag.

Cuadrado took to his official Instagram account to show off as he and his former teammate smiled after the game.

Along with the picture, Cuadrado wrote, “It's always good to see you Panita @paulpogba blessings.”

Pogba and Cuadrado only spent one season together at Juventus but the Colombia international seems to have forged an off the field relationship with the midfielder.

Pogba lasted the entire 90 minutes but Cuadrado was substituted for Andrea Barzagli in the 81st minute by Massimiliano Allegri.

Despite the defeat to Juventus, Manchester United are still second in their group B as qualification rivals Valencia were held to a 1-1 draw away at Young Boys in Switzerland.