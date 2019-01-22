Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba joined forces with his mother in a hilarious advert by international sportswear giants Adidas.

Pogba has become resurgent in form since the departure of Portuguese manager Jose Mourinho from Old Trafford.

The 26-year-old midfielder has been constantly criticised for his performances since his money-spinning move from Italian Serie A giants Juventus to Manchester United.

In the new advert, Pogba and his mother joined forces to tackle a troll who criticises Pogba on social media.

The troll stated that Pogba is overrated and in the advert, he was challenged to stand off anticipated with the Manchester United star but his mother was the challenger.

Pogba’s mother Yeo was not the only star appearing in the advert as his Manchester United partner Jesse Lingard and rapper ASAP Ferg who in the advert joined forces.

In the advert posted on Pogba’s official Instagram account, the Manchester United midfielder was set to battle the troll but he stated that 'you couldn't even beat my mum'.

Pogba’s mother then stepped up to the challenge at the troll in a one on one game which she was victorious after putting down her opponent down with a fake.

Her son Pogba is known for his outlandish celebration and she tried to imitate him after the game with a dab but he said, "Mum, come on – we don't do this anymore.”

Following another goal for Manchester United against Brighton and Hove Albion, he is expected to return to action when they take on Premier League rivals Arsenal in their next FA Cup encounter scheduled for Friday, January 25.