Paul Onuachu: Why Dinamo Zagreb won’t relish facing Genk frontman

Sunday’s treble was the Genk star’s first since he put Eupen to the sword in early January, helping the Smurfs to a 3-0 success over new boys Seraing in the Pro League.

Despite missing a penalty in the 34th minute, the towering striker’s mentality to not let his head drop but soldier on and net three times was pleasing to see. By half-time, the failure from 12 yards was forgotten, as the in-form striker already scored twice in minutes 42 and 44.

Five minutes into the second-half, Onuachu had completed a quick-fire hat-trick, taking his tally in league football to nine goals in eight appearances.

Interestingly, his treble of strikes came from only four shots on target, further highlighting the center-forward’s clinical nature on the day. There may have been a tinge of disappointment after his spot-tick missed the target, ending his run of 11 successive goals from the spot in the league, but the 27-year-old was unconcerned.

He’s now scored in five straight games in all competitions and will back himself to make that six on the trot when Genk face Dinamo Zagreb on Thursday.

It was Onuachu’s strike that settled a 1-0 win over Rapid Vienna on the first matchday, and the Belgian outfit will want to consolidate by getting maximum points when they host the Croatian outfit at Luminus Arena.

Dinamo lost their opening game of the group against West Ham United, a 2-0 reverse that already has them chasing their tail in Group H.

John van den Brom will be wary of the visitors’ threat given their reaction to that home loss to the Hammers, scoring four times in two consecutive games heading into this week’s clash.

With Onuachu, however, van den Brom can be confident heading into the meeting as Genk look to edge further ahead of a side that’s won their last five league games on the trot, conceding only once in that period.

The Smurfs’ top striker has netted eight times in the last five matches. Without a doubt, deciding yet another against a side as domestically stingy as Dinamo will lead to even greater praise of the gigantic frontman’s exploits.

Seye Omidiora is a passionate football writer and pundit whose deep appreciation for the beautiful game exceeds the usual. He is currently a columnist for Goal Africa and has previously written for Vital Football UK, IBCity Info and Opera News.

