Paul Onuachu scores later winner in Europa League Genk’s win

Onuachu, as usual, led the line for Genk in their away trip to Wien and was impressive all through the game.

He was hard for the Wien defence to contain and had chances in the box. There was one early in the first half, when he chested down a cross in the penalty area but failed to connect with his foot.

In the 38th minute, he created space for himself in the box, but his effort was well over the bar.

In the second half, he continued to get those half chances, and there were moments when a teammate should have played him in after getting himself to a fine position.

He had a header saved in the 66th minute.

Onuachu and Junya Ito combined well up front and did so to score in the 67th minute, although the goal was cancelled for offside with the held of VAR.

They combined again for an Onuachu header which went over the bar.

With time running out, Genk had that combination to thank for the winning goal. Onuachu started the move, moving the ball near the middle and passing it to Ito.

The Japanese drilled a low cross for Onuachu to finish with his left foot.