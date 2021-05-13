Paul Onuachu scores again to take his season tally to 32 league goals for Genk
32 goals; Onuachu is unstoppable.
Onuachu scored again on Wednesday, April 12, 2021, in Genk’s 1-1 home draw against Anderlecht in the league title playoffs.
His Tuesday night goal was his 32nd league goal of the ongoing season.
It was a good goal, using his height advantage to head in a cross from the right to beat the goalkeeper.
Although he scored, the striker did miss a few chances in the box, but it happens as a striker.
It was an open game with a slew of missed chances by both sides.
This is their first draw from the championship playoff after two wins from their first two games.
Onuachu was named Man of the Match of the game.
