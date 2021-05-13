Paul Onuachu scores again to take his season tally to 32 league goals for Genk

Onuachu scored again on Wednesday, April 12, 2021, in Genk’s 1-1 home draw against Anderlecht in the league title playoffs.

His Tuesday night goal was his 32nd league goal of the ongoing season.

It was a good goal, using his height advantage to head in a cross from the right to beat the goalkeeper.

Although he scored, the striker did miss a few chances in the box, but it happens as a striker.

It was an open game with a slew of missed chances by both sides.

This is their first draw from the championship playoff after two wins from their first two games.