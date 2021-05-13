RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Paul Onuachu scores again to take his season tally to 32 league goals for Genk

Authors:

Steve Dede

32 goals; Onuachu is unstoppable.

Paul Onuachu now has 32 league goals this season (Instagram/Paul Ebere)
Paul Onuachu (Instagram/Paul Ebere) Instagram

There is no stopping Nigerian striker Paul Onuachu who continues to tear up the Belgian Pro League with goals.

Recommended articles

Onuachu scored again on Wednesday, April 12, 2021, in Genk’s 1-1 home draw against Anderlecht in the league title playoffs.

His Tuesday night goal was his 32nd league goal of the ongoing season.

It was a good goal, using his height advantage to head in a cross from the right to beat the goalkeeper.

Although he scored, the striker did miss a few chances in the box, but it happens as a striker.

It was an open game with a slew of missed chances by both sides.

This is their first draw from the championship playoff after two wins from their first two games.

Onuachu was named Man of the Match of the game.

Authors:

Steve Dede Steve Dede

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Meet the Himba tribe that offers FREE SEX to guests and doesn't bath

TB Joshua’s daughter gets married to the same man for the third time

3 home remedies for tooth decay and cavities

This bride wore the most unconventional wedding dress on her big day and it was beautiful

5 foods you should never eat after sex

Actress Iyabo Ojo releases full chat with Yomi Fabiyi after the actor claimed she apologised for cyberbullying him

George Weah’s son jailed for disturbing neighbours with loud "girls and champagne” party

Tears as Pastor Dare Adeboye is buried

Governors ban open grazing in Southern Nigeria