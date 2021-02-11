Nigerian striker Paul Onuachu was on target again for Genk, scoring the only goal as they beat STVV 1-0 in a Round-of-16 game in the Belgian Cup on Wednesday, February 10, 2021.

Onuachu’s goal came in the 87th minute with a fine strike inside the STVV penalty box.

Genk now progress to the quarter-final of the Belgian Cup courtesy of Wednesday night’s win.

With that goal, the Nigerian striker now has 23 goals in all competition this season for Genk.

22 goals are in the Belgian Pro League with Wednesday’s goal his only one in the Belgian Cup.

The 26-year-old is currently the most inform Nigerian player and is set to be named in the squad for the upcoming 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.