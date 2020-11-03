Genk striker Paul Onuachu has been called up to the Super Eagles to replace Moses Simon whose injury has ruled him out of Nigeria’s games against Sierra Leone later in November.

Onuachu was not part of the initial 24-man squad that was to face Sierra Leone in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

But an injury to Simon, who was taken off Nantes 3-0 home loss to Paris Saint-Germain on Saturday, October 31 in the first half has cleared up a space for Onuachu.

“@NGSuperEagles update: Paul Onuachu has been called up as replacement for injured @Simon27Moses,” reads a tweet on the official Twitter handle of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF).

The 26-year-old was part of the Super Eagles squad at the last international window but played just one game of the two Nigeria played.

Although he continues to struggle in the Super Eagles shirt, Onachu has been in good form for Genk with nine goals in 11 games.