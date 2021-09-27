Nigerian striker Paul Onauchu was the leading man for his side Genk, scoring a hattrick in their 3-0 win over RFC Seraing 3-0 in the Belgian Pro League on Sunday, September 26, 2021.
Paul Onuachu nets hattrick in Genk Belgian league win
Onuachu can't stop scoring.
Genk had a fine start and thought they had a goal in the 17th minute, which was correctly ruled off for offside.
Onuachi had the chance to open the scoring in the 32nd minute before missing a penalty after Japan forward Junya Ito was fouled in the box.
10 minutes later, the Nigerian striker made up for that miss with a brilliant finish off an Ito pass.
Two minutes later, he got his brace to give Genk a 2-0 lead into halftime.
Just a few minutes into the second half completed his hattrick from the penalty spot.
The 27-year-old now has seven goals in his last five matches and 10 in all competitions this season.
