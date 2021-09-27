RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Paul Onuachu nets hattrick in Genk Belgian league win

Authors:

Steve Dede

Onuachu can't stop scoring.

Paul Onuachu scored three goals in Genk's Sunday night win in the Belgian league (Instagram/Genk)
Paul Onuachu scored three goals in Genk's Sunday night win in the Belgian league (Instagram/Genk)

Nigerian striker Paul Onauchu was the leading man for his side Genk, scoring a hattrick in their 3-0 win over RFC Seraing 3-0 in the Belgian Pro League on Sunday, September 26, 2021.

Recommended articles

Genk had a fine start and thought they had a goal in the 17th minute, which was correctly ruled off for offside.

Onuachi had the chance to open the scoring in the 32nd minute before missing a penalty after Japan forward Junya Ito was fouled in the box.

10 minutes later, the Nigerian striker made up for that miss with a brilliant finish off an Ito pass.

Two minutes later, he got his brace to give Genk a 2-0 lead into halftime.

Just a few minutes into the second half completed his hattrick from the penalty spot.

The 27-year-old now has seven goals in his last five matches and 10 in all competitions this season.

Authors:

Steve Dede Steve Dede

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Portugal rule world for sales but profits yet to create success

Paul Onuachu nets hattrick in Genk Belgian league win

Real Madrid liberated by Ancelotti return but tougher tests await

Victor Osimhen scores and then wins a penalty as Napoli continue winning run

Mum's the word for Dortmund's rising England star Bellingham

Kane stuck in 'smashed' Spurs spiral

Ajax star Haller takes to Champions League in style

Rebic emerging from Zlatan's shadow as Atletico await

Guardiola and Messi meet again as PSG take on Man City

Trending

Jose Mourinho wants Tammy Abraham to play for Nigeria if England continues to ignore him

Tammy Abraham snubbed Nigeria to play for England (Goal)

Nigerian athlete Blessing Okagbare reportedly faces 4-year ban for taking a banned substance

Blessing Okagbare has lost out of the race to final at the 100m women

Chelsea's Alonso to stop taking the knee

Chelsea's Spanish defender Marcos Alonso will no longer take the knee before matches Creator: Glyn KIRK

Ronaldo overtakes Messi as top 10 highest-paid footballers are revealed; see full list

Ronaldo overtakes Messi as top 10 highest-paid footballers are revealed; see full list