Paul Onuachu nets hattrick in Genk Belgian league win

Genk had a fine start and thought they had a goal in the 17th minute, which was correctly ruled off for offside.

Onuachi had the chance to open the scoring in the 32nd minute before missing a penalty after Japan forward Junya Ito was fouled in the box.

10 minutes later, the Nigerian striker made up for that miss with a brilliant finish off an Ito pass.

Two minutes later, he got his brace to give Genk a 2-0 lead into halftime.

Just a few minutes into the second half completed his hattrick from the penalty spot.