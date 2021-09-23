Paul Onuachu nets brace as Genk lose away in the Belgian league

After a 35-goal season, Onauchu was disappointed not to secure a big move away from Belgium, but he has since signed a contract extension that came with a pay rise.

Now it’s time to build on the success of last season and show his feat was not a fluke.

He has started well this season, and on Wednesday, September 22, 2021, he netted a brace for Genk, which was not enough for them in a Belgian Pro League game.

Genk lost 4-2 away at Antwerp, who utterly dominated the visitors. But with the best player in the league in their ranks, Genks had some moments.

They took the lead in the 13th minute through Onuachu, who had many good moments in the game.

Chances were had to come by for him, and it only took a penalty for him to get another goal in the 80th minute.