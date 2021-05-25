Nigerian striker Paul Onuachu named Player of the Year and top scorer award in the Belgian league after an insane season
33 goals for Genk this season, no player in the Belgian league was better than Onuachu.
The 2020/2021 season has rounded up following the conclusion of the regular season and the play-offs.
33 goals he scored and five assists for Genk, who finished second on the table.
He proved to be Genk’s most crucial player in his stellar campaign, scoring with ridiculous consistency.
All type of goals, too; from headers to sitters, the 26-year-old was a menace in the box for Genk.
At times it looked like no one could stop him. He had the physical advantage over every defender in the league, blessed with his intelligent runs in the box and his sublime finishing.
With his performance came the accolades. At the Pro League Awards' ceremony on Monday, May 26, 2021, he was named the Jupiler Pro League Professional Footballer of the Year award for the 2020/21 season.
The Nigeria international beat Club Brugge’s Noa Lang and Beerschot’s Raphael Holzhauser to the individual prize.
No one in the league also scored more than Onuachu, making him the league’s Golden Shoe award winner.
The striker was also named Genk's Player of the Season.
He also laid his hands on a trophy, helping Genk to the Belgian Cup title.
