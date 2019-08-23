Super Eagles striker Paul Onuachu has completed a move to Belgian champions KRC Genk from Danish club FC Midtjylland.

Onuachu joined Genk on a four-year-deal after seven years in Denmark with FC Midtjylland.

The 25-year-old cost the Belgian club around €6m which will rise in bonuses.

“KRC Genk reached an agreement with Danish [club] FC Midtjylland about the transfer of Paul Onuachu. The 25-year-old Nigerian striker signed a contract until 2024,” the Belgian club announced on their website on Thursday, August 22.

“Paul Onuachu is a good striker. With his 2.1m [height], he is very present in the box, strong in duels both in the air and on the ground. At FC Midtjylland, Paul played no fewer than 181 matches, [scored] 74 goals and 23 assists in recent seasons. He is also a Nigeria international with 6 caps and one goal.

“KRC Genk are proud to add Onuachu to their attack, and looks forward to his matches at the Luminus Arena.”

FC Midtjylland also confirmed the sale of the Nigeria international with a statement on their official website.

”Paul Onuachu has signed a four-year contract with the Belgian champions, KRC Genk, and he will immediately begin work on his new club, where he can also look forward to playing in Europe’s finest club tournament, the Champions League,” FC Midtjylland said.

Onuachu joined FC Midtjylland on a scholarship from their affiliate team in Nigeria Ebedei FC in 2012. He came through the academy and made his senior team debut later that year.

“Paul is a fantastic story for a forward. He entered the academy and developed quietly, both as a human and a player, and many in the club, ranging from the foster family to the coaching staff, have a stake in the fact that we now sell Paul to a strong and big club like KRC Genk,” Midtjylland’s sporting director, Svend Graversen said about the striker.

“It is a fantastic sale for the whole club, we wish Paul all the best in the future, and of course we thank him for all he did for the club.”

Onuachu scored 74 goals and recorded 23 assists in 181 appearances for Midtjylland, helping them to the Danis Superliga title in 2018 and Danish Cup trophy in 2019.

During his stay at FC Midtjylland, Onuachu spent a season on loan at another Danish club Vejle BF where he scored five goals in 13 games.

The lanky striker was part of the Super Eagles squad that won the bronze medal at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) and played three games in the tournament.

He joins his compatriot Stephen Odey at the club.