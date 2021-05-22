Nigerian striker Paul Onuachu has tied the knot with his Ghanaian girlfriend Tracy Acheampong

Onuachu and Acheampong have been dating for three years after they met at Amsterdam Airport Schiphol when the striker was playing in Denmark.

According to several reports in Ghana, Acheampong didn’t know Onuachu was a footballer, and it was like that for a while.

Based in Amsterdam, not much is known about Acheampong. Sources tell Pulse that she is a nurse who has been based in Europe for almost a decade.

It is expected that she is now based in Belgium, where his footballer husband Onuachu plays for Genk.