After a brilliant season, Paul Onuachu has been linked to Liverpool

Authors:

Steve Dede

Paul Onuachu to Liverpool could be one of the moves of the summer.

Paul Onuachu is expected to leave Genk this season for a bigger club (Instagram/Paul Onuachu)
Paul Onuachu (Instagram/Paul Onuachu) Instagram

After a tremendous season that saw him score 33 league goals for Belgian side Genk, Nigerian striker Paul Onuachu has been linked with a move to Liverpool.

Onuachu is expected to move from Genk to a more elite league in Europe, and Liverpool has been touted to be one of the clubs looking at him.

According to the Spanish website Fichajes, Liverpool are among the players in eying the free-scoring striker.

RB Leipzig and Sevilla are the other clubs in the race to sign the hot striker.

Genk have no intention of forcing the Nigerian to remain at the club as they expected to make a profit from selling the striker.

He’s a top scorer. It’s not a goal in itself to sell him on. But if he continues to perform like this… Of course, we will do everything we can to keep him. But there will be a lot of interest,” Genk’s Technical Director Dimitri De Condé told the Belgian website Het Laatste Nieuws earlier in the year.

Paul Onuachu tore the Belgian league apart last season (Instagram/Paul Ebere)
Paul Onuachu tore the Belgian league apart last season (Instagram/Paul Ebere) Instagram

ALSO READ: Watch all Paul Onauchu's 33 goals last season

Paul Onuachu will score everywhere. Also, in the Premier League. He will even be on the list of top clubs, provided they look for his type of striker to complement their core.”

In the Champions League, he played strongly against Liverpool last year, which has a fantastic defence.

“That was his reference game, even Jürgen Klopp said afterwards that they were having a hard time with Paul.”

The Nigerian striker scored 35 goals and managing five assists in 41 matches in all competitions last season.

He was named Belgian Player of the Year and won the Belgian Pro League Golden Shoe as the highest goal-scorer.

