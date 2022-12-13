Paul Onuachu could be on his way out of Genk

Onuachu is one of the most prolific strikers in the Belgian Pro League, with 13 goals in 14 games for Genk already this season. The Belgian club are said to risk losing the 28-year-old Nigerian to a transfer out of the club.

Genk’s director of football Dimitri De Conde has suggested that Paul Onuachu would not be blocked if the club received a suitable offer.

Conde admitted Onuachu who has been looking for a move out of the Belgian club for some time is in a unique position.

‘If an offer comes, we can't just block it’

Conde was speaking to Het Laatste Nieuws on the risk of an exodus of players from Genk this season when he mentioned the club's stance on Onuachu.

"Onuachu's situation remains something special," he said.

“At his age, you never know what will happen. If an offer comes, we can't just block it. But then Wouter[Genk’s manager] and I will do everything we can to convince him to stay,"

What next for Onuachu