Paul Onuachu announces successor

The Genk and Super Eagles striker who won the award in 2021 has said Club Brugge’s Goalkeeper Simon Mignolet is the favourite to win the award this year.

“For me, Simon Mignolet is the big favourite,"- Paul Onuachu

"He has had a very good year and is an excellent goalkeeper,"-Onuachu told Het Nieuwsblad in an interview.

"There's no doubt about that. He would be the deserved winner because he saved many points for Club Brugge.

"Tarik Tissoudali from AA Gent also has a chance, I think. Although I fear for him that his knee injury will affect his final result too much.”

Paul Onuachu 2021 Belgian Golden Shoe winner

Onuachu sat down with Het Nieuwsblad in an extensive interview where he spoke about how 2022 went.

The beginning of the interview was a question asking how he felt about winning the award for the best player in the league.

He was then asked who he thought would be his successor, his answer was Mignolet.

The Belgian Golden Shoe is the award given to the best player in the Belgian Pro League, and Mignolet would be a worthy winner.

The 34-year-old goalkeeper led his Club Brugge side to the 2021/2022 Belgian Pro League title, he kept 16 clean sheets in that campaign, the joint most in the league.

He has continued the form this season as well, with six clean sheets, the third-best in the league.

Club Brugge are far away from Onuachu's Genk on the league table, with diminishing chances of defending their trophy.

However, this would not hamper Mignolet's chances as the award considers the whole calendar year and not one season.