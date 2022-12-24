ADVERTISEMENT

Paul Onuachu announces successor

RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Super Eagles striker Paul Onuachu weighs in on who he thinks should win the 2022 Belgian Golden Shoe.

Paul Onuachu wins the 2021 Belgian Golden Shoe
Paul Onuachu wins the 2021 Belgian Golden Shoe

Paul Onuachu has stated that he thinks Simon Mignolet should succeed him in winning the Belgian Golden shoe.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

The Genk and Super Eagles striker who won the award in 2021 has said Club Brugge’s Goalkeeper Simon Mignolet is the favourite to win the award this year.

"He has had a very good year and is an excellent goalkeeper,"-Onuachu told Het Nieuwsblad in an interview.

Genk s Paul Onuachu fights for the ball during a soccer game between KRC Genk and RSC Anderlecht, Wednesday 21 December 2022 in Genk, a 1/8 final game in the Croky Cup Belgian cup competition.
Genk s Paul Onuachu fights for the ball during a soccer game between KRC Genk and RSC Anderlecht, Wednesday 21 December 2022 in Genk, a 1/8 final game in the Croky Cup Belgian cup competition. AFP

"There's no doubt about that. He would be the deserved winner because he saved many points for Club Brugge.

"Tarik Tissoudali from AA Gent also has a chance, I think. Although I fear for him that his knee injury will affect his final result too much.”

Onuachu sat down with Het Nieuwsblad in an extensive interview where he spoke about how 2022 went.

The beginning of the interview was a question asking how he felt about winning the award for the best player in the league.

He was then asked who he thought would be his successor, his answer was Mignolet.

The Belgian Golden Shoe is the award given to the best player in the Belgian Pro League, and Mignolet would be a worthy winner.

The 34-year-old goalkeeper led his Club Brugge side to the 2021/2022 Belgian Pro League title, he kept 16 clean sheets in that campaign, the joint most in the league.

He has continued the form this season as well, with six clean sheets, the third-best in the league.

Club s goalkeeper Simon Mignolet and Gent s Hugo Cuypers fight for the ball during a soccer match between KAA Gent and Club Brugge, Sunday 06 November 2022 in Gent, on day 16 of the 2022-2023
Club s goalkeeper Simon Mignolet and Gent s Hugo Cuypers fight for the ball during a soccer match between KAA Gent and Club Brugge, Sunday 06 November 2022 in Gent, on day 16 of the 2022-2023 AFP

Club Brugge are far away from Onuachu's Genk on the league table, with diminishing chances of defending their trophy.

However, this would not hamper Mignolet's chances as the award considers the whole calendar year and not one season.

The winner of the award would be announced on January 25, 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

More from category

  • Paul Onuachu wins the 2021 Belgian Golden Shoe

    Paul Onuachu announces successor

  • Zaidu Sanusi do Porto, during the match between Porto and Atletico de Madrid, for the 6th round of Group B of the UEFA Champions League 2022/2023 at Estadio do Dragao, this Tuesday, 01. 30761 (Daniel Castro / SPP)

    Zaidu Sanusi close to his return

  • Blaise Matuidi and N’golo Kante formed part of a formidable midfield that won France the 2018 World Cup (ZUMA Press)

    World Cup winner says goodbye to football

Recommended articles

Paul Onuachu announces successor

Paul Onuachu announces successor

Zaidu Sanusi close to his return

Zaidu Sanusi close to his return

World Cup winner says goodbye to football

World Cup winner says goodbye to football

NPFL: Akwa United declares player missing

NPFL: Akwa United declares player missing

U-20 AFCON: Flying Eagles drawn into 'group of death' with hosts Egypt, and 2019 finalists

U-20 AFCON: Flying Eagles drawn into 'group of death' with hosts Egypt, and 2019 finalists

Sevilla’s Sampaoli eyes Fofana and Dieng

Sevilla’s Sampaoli eyes Fofana and Dieng

Who is David Datro Fofana? - Chelsea’s new Drogba and what does he have in common with Haaland?

Who is David Datro Fofana? - Chelsea’s new Drogba and what does he have in common with Haaland?

NPFL: Christmas celebrations underway for Rivers United, as Wike gifts 47 members N15.6 million each

NPFL: Christmas celebrations underway for Rivers United, as Wike gifts 47 members N15.6 million each

LaLiga Preview: Spanish league returns with derbies and regional rivalries to entertain fans

LaLiga Preview: Spanish league returns with derbies and regional rivalries to entertain fans

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Messi beats Mbappe to World Cup Golden Ball award
QATAR 2022

Messi beats Mbappe to World Cup Golden Ball award

Argentna and France will be fighting for the biggest honor in football. Led by their stars, Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe

QATAR 2022 Prize Money: How much will Argentina, France receive for getting to final?

Super Eagles defender Calvin Bassey and coach Jose Peseiro

SUPER EAGLES: Nigeria 'suffer' in new FIFA ranking, Morocco, Argentina get new positions

Lionel Messi's World Cup post is the most liked post by a sportsman ever on Instagram

QATAR 2022: 'Incredible' Lionel Messi shatters Cristiano Ronaldo's record on Instagram