Paul Onuachu is a 28-year-old Nigerian professional footballer who plays for the Belgian Pro League side, Genk
Paul Onuachu, Age, Salary, Net Worth, Girlfriend, House, Cars, Pictures, Latest News, Transfer News
Paul Onuachu Profile, Age, Career, Market Value, Playing Style, Social Media, Latest News
Recommended articles
The towering striker was born in Owerri, Imo State of Nigeria, and is one of the most prolific strikers in the Belgian Pro League.
Paul Onuachu Profile
Full name: Ebere Paul Onuachu
Birth date: May 28, 1994
Nationality: Nigerian
Place of birth: Owerri, Nigeria
Age: 28 years old (as of December 2022)
Current club: Genk
Height: 2.01 m (6 ft 7 in)
Marital status: Married to Tracy Acheampong
Position: Striker
Salary: £21,000 weekly
Net worth: £3-10 million
Instagram: @paulebere
How old is Paul Onuachu?
Paul Onuachu is 28 years old as of December 2022.
Paul Onuachu Career
Paul Onuachu got his footballing education from FC Ebedei’s academy in Nigeria before joining the academy of FC Midtjylland in Denmark in 2012, an affiliate club to FC Ebedei.
Onuachu impressed in the youth ranks of Midtjylland and was a prolific goalscorer for them, earning him a first team debut in December of the same year.
He agreed to a new three-year contract with the team in June 2013, then in August 2015, he extended it for a further three years. He went on loan at Vejle BK in early 2015 before returning to FC Midtjylland for the 2015–16 campaign.
He scored 74 goals in 181 games for Midtjylland.
Onuachu signed for Genk in the summer of 2019, and has been crucial for the Belgian side scoring 82 goals in 121 games.
He won the top goals scorer award and best player in the league for the 2020-2021 season.
Paul Onuachu Market Value
Onuachu signed for Genk in 2019 for around £5.3 million, Genk are reportedly asking for around £21.6 million from his suitors.
Paul Onuachu Salary and Contract
Onuachu joined Genk in 2019, and is on £21,000 weekly, whic amounts to an annual salary of £1,092,000.
What is Paul Onuachu Net Worth?
Paul Onuachu’s networth is projected to be around £3- 10 million
Paul Onuachu Playing Style
Paul Onuachu is a towering striker, standing at over two metres tall. He is referred to as the new Peter Crouch because of his stature and aerial dominance.
Onuachu’s height makes his very reliable for aerial balls, amd he is better suited to receiving flighted deliveries, where he can leverage on his long frame.
Onuachu also has a stride to his big body, and is capable of playing off the shoulder of the last defender. His long limbs make him a danger around loose balls in the penalty area.
Paul Onuachu Wife/Girlfriend
Onuachu got married to his long time girlfriend Tracy Acheampong. He officially married the Ghanian in her country in May 2022, before having a ceremony in Lagos the following month of the same year.
Paul Onuachu House & Cars
Onuachu does not shy away from flaunting his affluence, and has been seen posing with different cars on his social media.
He reportedly prefers the Mercedes car brand, and has been particularly seen posing with his N50m valued G-Wagon.
Paul Onuachu Super Eagles career
Onuachu got his first Cap on March the 22nd, 2019, in an AFCON qualifier that ended 3-1 in favour of the Super Eagles. Onuachu came on for 25 minutes, and did not manage to add to the scoreline.
He got his first goal for Nigeria four days later in a friendly match against Egypt, he scored the only goal in the game.
Onuachu has won 18 caps for nigeria since 2019, and has scored three goals for the Super Eagles, two of which came in back-to-back Afcon qualifiers against Benin and Lesotho.
Paul Onuachu Latest Transfer News
Onuachu has been quite prolific for Genk since signing in 2019, which has led to rumors of a move away from the club at various points but never materialising.
Recent reports have stated that the club would be willing to let him go if they received a suitable offer.
Paul Onuachu Social Media
Through his social media, Paul Onuachu demonstrates how much he appreciates his life by posting images of himself having fun with friends and family.
Just like the pages of other football players, his page is also filled with images of his training, games, and trophy celebrations.
Paul Onuachu Instagram is @paulebere
More from category
-
Former Super Eagles striker Obafemi Martins graduates from Harvard
-
Leeds look to Aina to replace failing Firpo
-
Paul Onuachu, Age, Salary, Net Worth, Girlfriend, House, Cars, Pictures, Latest News, Transfer News