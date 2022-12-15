ADVERTISEMENT

Paul Onuachu, Age, Salary, Net Worth, Girlfriend, House, Cars, Pictures, Latest News, Transfer News

RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Paul Onuachu Profile, Age, Career, Market Value, Playing Style, Social Media, Latest News

Paul Onuachu, Age, Salary, Net Worth, Girlfriend, House, Cars, Pictures, Latest News, Transfer News
Paul Onuachu, Age, Salary, Net Worth, Girlfriend, House, Cars, Pictures, Latest News, Transfer News

Paul Onuachu is a 28-year-old Nigerian professional footballer who plays for the Belgian Pro League side, Genk

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

The towering striker was born in Owerri, Imo State of Nigeria, and is one of the most prolific strikers in the Belgian Pro League.

Full name: Ebere Paul Onuachu

Birth date: May 28, 1994

Nationality: Nigerian

Place of birth: Owerri, Nigeria

Age: 28 years old (as of December 2022)

Current club: Genk

Height: 2.01 m (6 ft 7 in)

Marital status: Married to Tracy Acheampong

Position: Striker

Salary: £21,000 weekly

Net worth: £3-10 million

Instagram: @paulebere

Paul Onuachu is 28 years old as of December 2022.

Paul Onuachu got his footballing education from FC Ebedei’s academy in Nigeria before joining the academy of FC Midtjylland in Denmark in 2012, an affiliate club to FC Ebedei.

Onuachu impressed in the youth ranks of Midtjylland and was a prolific goalscorer for them, earning him a first team debut in December of the same year.

He agreed to a new three-year contract with the team in June 2013, then in August 2015, he extended it for a further three years. He went on loan at Vejle BK in early 2015 before returning to FC Midtjylland for the 2015–16 campaign.

He scored 74 goals in 181 games for Midtjylland.

Onuachu signed for Genk in the summer of 2019, and has been crucial for the Belgian side scoring 82 goals in 121 games.

He won the top goals scorer award and best player in the league for the 2020-2021 season.

Paul Onuachu Golden boot
Paul Onuachu Golden boot AFP

Onuachu signed for Genk in 2019 for around £5.3 million, Genk are reportedly asking for around £21.6 million from his suitors.

Onuachu joined Genk in 2019, and is on £21,000 weekly, whic amounts to an annual salary of £1,092,000.

Paul Onuachu&rsquo;s networth is projected to be around £3- 10 million&nbsp;

Paul Onuachu Playing Style

Paul Onuachu is a towering striker, standing at over two metres tall. He is referred to as the new Peter Crouch because of his stature and aerial dominance.

Onuachu&rsquo;s height makes his very reliable for aerial balls, amd he is better suited to receiving flighted deliveries, where he can leverage on his long frame.

Paul Onuachu competing for an aerial ball
Paul Onuachu competing for an aerial ball AFP

Onuachu also has a stride to his big body, and is capable of playing off the shoulder of the last defender. His long limbs make him a danger around loose balls in the penalty area.

Onuachu got married to his long time girlfriend Tracy Acheampong. He officially married the Ghanian in her country in May 2022, before having a ceremony in Lagos the following month of the same year.

Paul Onuachu wedding photos
Paul Onuachu wedding photos AFP

Onuachu does not shy away from flaunting his affluence, and has been seen posing with different cars on his social media.

He reportedly prefers the Mercedes car brand, and has been particularly seen posing with his N50m valued G-Wagon.

Onuachu posing with his G-Wagon
Onuachu posing with his G-Wagon AFP

Onuachu got his first Cap on March the 22nd, 2019, in an AFCON qualifier that ended 3-1 in favour of the Super Eagles. Onuachu came on for 25 minutes, and did not manage to add to the scoreline.

He got his first goal for Nigeria four days later in a friendly match against Egypt, he scored the only goal in the game.

Paul Onuachu in action for Nigeria
Paul Onuachu in action for Nigeria AFP

Onuachu has won 18 caps for nigeria since 2019, and has scored three goals for the Super Eagles, two of which came in back-to-back Afcon qualifiers against Benin and Lesotho.

Onuachu has been quite prolific for Genk since signing in 2019, which has led to rumors of a move away from the club at various points but never materialising.

Recent reports have stated that the club would be willing to let him go if they received a suitable offer.

Through his social media, Paul Onuachu demonstrates how much he appreciates his life by posting images of himself having fun with friends and family.

Just like the pages of other football players, his page is also filled with images of his training, games, and trophy celebrations.

Paul Onuachu Instagram is @paulebere

ADVERTISEMENT

More from category

  • Obafemi, the latest graduate.

    Former Super Eagles striker Obafemi Martins graduates from Harvard

  • Torino's Ola Aina is a target for Leeds to replace Junior Firpo

    Leeds look to Aina to replace failing Firpo

  • Paul Onuachu, Age, Salary, Net Worth, Girlfriend, House, Cars, Pictures, Latest News, Transfer News

    Paul Onuachu, Age, Salary, Net Worth, Girlfriend, House, Cars, Pictures, Latest News, Transfer News

Recommended articles

Former Super Eagles striker Obafemi Martins graduates from Harvard

Former Super Eagles striker Obafemi Martins graduates from Harvard

Paul Onuachu, Age, Salary, Net Worth, Girlfriend, House, Cars, Pictures, Latest News, Transfer News

Paul Onuachu, Age, Salary, Net Worth, Girlfriend, House, Cars, Pictures, Latest News, Transfer News

Leeds look to Aina to replace failing Firpo

Leeds look to Aina to replace failing Firpo

BETTING: Five bettors tell us their favourite bookmaker

BETTING: Five bettors tell us their favourite bookmaker

NBA: Cash out on Bet9ja with this and odds and betting tips for Utah Jazz vs New Orleans Pelicans

NBA: Cash out on Bet9ja with this and odds and betting tips for Utah Jazz vs New Orleans Pelicans

NBA: 2 betting tips and odds for Houston Rockets vs Miami Heat

NBA: 2 betting tips and odds for Houston Rockets vs Miami Heat

NBA: Bet on this Bet9ja player special for Utah Jazz vs New Orleans Pelicans

NBA: Bet on this Bet9ja player special for Utah Jazz vs New Orleans Pelicans

NBA: Bet9ja betting tips and odds for Memphis Grizzlies vs Milwaukee Bucks

NBA: Bet9ja betting tips and odds for Memphis Grizzlies vs Milwaukee Bucks

PREMIER LEAGUE: Chelsea set to announce David Datro Fofana as first January signing

PREMIER LEAGUE: Chelsea set to announce David Datro Fofana as first January signing

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Social media reactions to Cristiano Ronaldo's post World Cup message

LeBron James, Pele, Mbappe, others react to Cristiano Ronaldo's emotional message following Portugal's World Cup exit

Former Ghana striker Asamoah Gyan is credited with one of the most famous penalty misses of all time

3 biggest penalty misses in World Cup history

Super Falcons star Rasheedat Ajibade launches Scholarship fund to celebrate 23rd birthday

Super Falcons star Rasheedat Ajibade launches N10,000 scholarship fund to celebrate 23rd birthday

FIFA confirm release of the 2022 World Cup Official Soundtrack

QATAR 2022: Davido, Nicki Minaj, others confirmed as FIFA announce launch of World Cup 2022™ first-ever Official Soundtrack