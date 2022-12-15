Paul Onuachu, Age, Salary, Net Worth, Girlfriend, House, Cars, Pictures, Latest News, Transfer News

The towering striker was born in Owerri, Imo State of Nigeria, and is one of the most prolific strikers in the Belgian Pro League.

Paul Onuachu Profile

Full name: Ebere Paul Onuachu

Birth date: May 28, 1994

Nationality: Nigerian

Place of birth: Owerri, Nigeria

Age: 28 years old (as of December 2022)

Current club: Genk

Height: 2.01 m (6 ft 7 in)

Marital status: Married to Tracy Acheampong

Position: Striker

Salary: £21,000 weekly

Net worth: £3-10 million

Instagram: @paulebere

How old is Paul Onuachu?

Paul Onuachu is 28 years old as of December 2022.

Paul Onuachu Career

Paul Onuachu got his footballing education from FC Ebedei’s academy in Nigeria before joining the academy of FC Midtjylland in Denmark in 2012, an affiliate club to FC Ebedei.

Onuachu impressed in the youth ranks of Midtjylland and was a prolific goalscorer for them, earning him a first team debut in December of the same year.

He agreed to a new three-year contract with the team in June 2013, then in August 2015, he extended it for a further three years. He went on loan at Vejle BK in early 2015 before returning to FC Midtjylland for the 2015–16 campaign.

He scored 74 goals in 181 games for Midtjylland.

Onuachu signed for Genk in the summer of 2019, and has been crucial for the Belgian side scoring 82 goals in 121 games.

He won the top goals scorer award and best player in the league for the 2020-2021 season.

Paul Onuachu Market Value

Onuachu signed for Genk in 2019 for around £5.3 million, Genk are reportedly asking for around £21.6 million from his suitors.

Paul Onuachu Salary and Contract

Onuachu joined Genk in 2019, and is on £21,000 weekly, whic amounts to an annual salary of £1,092,000.

What is Paul Onuachu Net Worth?

Paul Onuachu’s networth is projected to be around £3- 10 million

Paul Onuachu Playing Style

Paul Onuachu is a towering striker, standing at over two metres tall. He is referred to as the new Peter Crouch because of his stature and aerial dominance.

Onuachu’s height makes his very reliable for aerial balls, amd he is better suited to receiving flighted deliveries, where he can leverage on his long frame.

Onuachu also has a stride to his big body, and is capable of playing off the shoulder of the last defender. His long limbs make him a danger around loose balls in the penalty area.

Paul Onuachu Wife/Girlfriend

Onuachu got married to his long time girlfriend Tracy Acheampong. He officially married the Ghanian in her country in May 2022, before having a ceremony in Lagos the following month of the same year.

Paul Onuachu House & Cars

Onuachu does not shy away from flaunting his affluence, and has been seen posing with different cars on his social media.

He reportedly prefers the Mercedes car brand, and has been particularly seen posing with his N50m valued G-Wagon.

Paul Onuachu Super Eagles career

Onuachu got his first Cap on March the 22nd, 2019, in an AFCON qualifier that ended 3-1 in favour of the Super Eagles. Onuachu came on for 25 minutes, and did not manage to add to the scoreline.

He got his first goal for Nigeria four days later in a friendly match against Egypt, he scored the only goal in the game.

Onuachu has won 18 caps for nigeria since 2019, and has scored three goals for the Super Eagles, two of which came in back-to-back Afcon qualifiers against Benin and Lesotho.

Paul Onuachu Latest Transfer News

Onuachu has been quite prolific for Genk since signing in 2019, which has led to rumors of a move away from the club at various points but never materialising.

Recent reports have stated that the club would be willing to let him go if they received a suitable offer.

Paul Onuachu Social Media

Through his social media, Paul Onuachu demonstrates how much he appreciates his life by posting images of himself having fun with friends and family.

Just like the pages of other football players, his page is also filled with images of his training, games, and trophy celebrations.