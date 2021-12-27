Paris Saint-Germain loan Rafinha to Real Sociedad

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP
Rafinha (C) has joined Real Sociedad on loan

Brazilian international midfielder Rafinha has joined Spanish club Real Sociedad on loan until the end of the season, Paris Saint-Germain said on Monday.

Real Sociedad confirmed the news on their website with a photo of the player with a club shirt bearing the name Rafael and with the number 17 on it.

"I'm excited and happy," said the Sao Paulo born player, brother of Liverpool's Thiago Alcantara.

The 28-year-old former Barcelona and Inter Milan player has been a regular with 39 appearances at PSG since joining in October 2020.

