Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Paris celebrates France's march to the World Cup final

Football Paris celebrates France's march to the World Cup final

The French national anthem La Marseillaise, chants of "We're in the final" and a cacophony of car horns and fire crackers rang out over Paris on Tuesday as residents in the capital celebrated France's march to the World Cup final.

  • Published:
Paris celebrates France making it into the World Cup final with a 1-0 semi-final win over Belgium play

Paris celebrates France making it into the World Cup final with a 1-0 semi-final win over Belgium

(AFP)

The French national anthem La Marseillaise, chants of "We're in the final" and a cacophony of car horns and fire crackers rang out over Paris on Tuesday as residents in the capital celebrated France's march to the World Cup final.

A crowd of 20,000 gathered to watch Dider Deschamps' team beat Belgium 1-0 in their semi-final in Saint Petersburg on a giant screen at Paris' historic Hotel de Ville, or town hall.

With viewing space at a premium every vantage spot was occupied -- with fans perched on trees, on top of vans, on dustbins and bus shelters.

Samuel Umtiti's decisive goal in the 52nd minute triggered the waving of a sea of tricolors, ecstatic fans many in the national team's colours kissed and hugged and danced.

The Rue de Rivoli, normally choc-a-bloc with traffic, became a temporary pedestrian zone as crowds made their way along it past the Louvre to the Champs-Elysees, where 20 years earlier Paris had gathered to celebrate France's World Cup win on home soil.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Top 3

1 Dele Alli England star continues to ignore his Nigerian father as he...bullet
2 Dele Alli The Yoruba football star who has cut ties with his father...bullet
3 Football World Cup semi-finalists England 'not the finished article'...bullet

Football

Paul Pogba dedicated France's win in the World Cup semi-final to the 12 Thai boys who were extracted from a cave
Football Pogba dedicates France win to Thai cave survivors
Fans in Paris celebrate France's victory against Belgium in the World Cup semi-finals
Football France reach World Cup final as Paris erupts
The Champs-Elysee leading up to the Arc de Triomphe transformed into a giant street party as Parisians celebrate France making it to the World Cup final
Football Paris celebrates France's march to the World Cup final
Samuel Umtiti
World Cup 2018 France beat Belgium 1-0 to reach final