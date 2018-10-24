Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Ozil still a Germany fan despite bitter departure

Football Ozil still a Germany fan despite bitter departure

Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil has pledged his support for the German national team despite bitterness from both sides over his retirement from international football.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Mesut Ozil says he still supports the German national side despite the recriminations over his retirement from international football after the World Cup debacle play

Mesut Ozil says he still supports the German national side despite the recriminations over his retirement from international football after the World Cup debacle

(IKIMAGES/AFP)

Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil has pledged his support for the German national team despite bitterness from both sides over his retirement from international football.

"I've always been supporting the DFB Team since my childhood and I've still many friends playing for the German national team," Ozil said in a Twitter Q&A session on the eve of Arsenal's Europa League clash with Sporting Lisbon.

"Of course I'm still supporting the team!"

Ozil was a key member of the Germany side that won the 2014 World Cup.

But the 92-times capped midfielder retired from international football following Germany's humiliating exit from the World Cup finals in Russia last summer, citing "disrespect and racism" within the German football federation (DFB).

Ozil, born in Germany to Turkish parents, had been targeted with xenophobic comments and singled out for criticism by angry fans.

Months earlier the 30-year-old had courted controversy when he and Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan, who is also of Turkish descent, were pictured alongside Turkey's president Recep Tayyip Erdogan months before the finals.

At the time, Turkey were contesting the hosting of the Euro 2024 finals with Germany -- a race Germany eventually won.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Top 3

1 Iwobi named Man of the Match in Arsenal's 3-1 win over Leicester Citybullet
2 Former Super Eagles player Clifford Cassidy dies in Germanybullet
3 5 reasons why Iwobi is playing wellbullet

Football

Enyimba
Enyimba out of CAF Confederation Cup, lose 2-1 away to Raja Casablanca
Angel Di Maria celebrates after scoring Paris Saint-Germain's last-gasp equaliser against Napoli
Football Di Maria stunner rescues point for PSG against Napoli
Rafinha scored the opening goal as Barcelona saw off Inter
Football Barca cruise past Inter without Messi
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah has now scored 50 goals for the club in just 65 appearances
Football Salah hits 50 as Liverpool ease past Red Star
X
Advertisement