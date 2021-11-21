Owen: Liverpool’s Anfield fear factor has returned

Jurgen Klopp’s team had a 68-game unbeaten home record halted by Burnley in January 2021, a defeat that began a run of six straight losses at their hallowed ground.

Since suffering a 1-0 loss by Fulham in March, the Merseyside club have gone 10 games unbeaten at Anfield, with Saturday’s success taking their current run into double figures.

Goals from Sadio Mane, Diogo Jota, Mohamed Salah and Takumi Minamino saw Liverpool return to winning ways against Mikel Arteta’s in-form Gunners, prompting Owen’s assertion.

“Oh, 100 percent. Just listen to ex-players, listen to current players, nobody takes anything from Anfield,” the 2001 Ballon d’Or winner proclaimed. “Of course, that run last season has almost been swept under the carpet because there were so many excuses.

“There were no fans, they were out of the title race at the time and they had some big players out. It was such a strange period.

“But, we have seen for so many years and it is not a flash in the pan. Going back to the great Champions League run, especially that game against Barcelona when they were 3-0 down and won 4-0. There are so many examples.

“When Anfield is rocking, when it’s a big game, when Arsenal come to town, it’s so difficult. They are almost unbeatable at Anfield.”

The deserved result against Arsenal saw Liverpool claim a sixth successive win over the North London side at Anfield, a run that has seen the 2020 Premier League champions score at least three times in those victories.

Klopp’s team welcome Porto in the Champions League in midweek, before hosting Southampton on November 27 looking to extend their league Anfield streak to 11 games without defeat.

