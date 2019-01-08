Player of the Nigerian descent Ovie Ejaria has secured a loan move to English Football Championship League (EFL) side Reading from Premier League giants Liverpool.

Ejaria completed the loan move on Monday, January 7 and is expected to stay at the Madejski Stadium on loan till the end of the season.

The youngster who is a target for the Amaju Pinnick led Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has decided to move away from Anfield in a bid to get more game.

Reading boss José Gomes hailed the qualities of Ejaria as he stated on the clubs official website that he brings a lot to their midfielder.

He said, “In Ovie we have signed a player who is comfortable with the ball at his feet, can pass the ball quickly and effectively to make things happen in the final third and who shows a composure which is rare in such a young central midfielder.

“I am really looking forward to working with him at Reading.”

Ejaria who was previously on loan at Scottish giants Glasgow Rangers where he teamed up with Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard.

Reading executive Nigel Howe explained the reason why they decided to bring Ejaria to Reading.

He said, “This month, we have openly stated our intention to reduce the size of the first team squad whilst aiming to add exceptional quality to our team if the right opportunities in the window arise.

“A highly-rated England youth international who has competed at the highest level both with Liverpool and during his loan spell with Rangers, I am confident Ovie is capable of injecting that added quality into our midfield and I am delighted to welcome him to Reading.”

Ejaria who has joined up with his new teammates at Hogwood Park is expected to return to English Championship side Reading sign Nigerian-born Ovie Ejaria on loan from Liverpool action when Reading take on Nottingham Forest on Saturday, January 12.