We're Ghana and we have what it takes to beat Nigeria – Black Stars coach Otto Addo

Emmanuel Ayamga
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Interim Ghana coach Otto Addo has said that the Black Stars have everything it takes to beat Nigeria in the 2022 World Cup playoffs.

The two West African rivals will come face-to-face in a two-legged tie for a ticket to the World Cup in Qatar.

Although the Black Stars squad is yet to be announced, Addo, who doubles as a scout trainer at Borussia Dortmund, is the confidence of Ghana’s chances.

“The players, the technical team and the Ghana Football Association are committed to this task. We really want to make ourselves and the nation proud by qualifying for this upcoming World Cup,” he said in a video shared on the GFA’s YouTube Page.

“Matches between Ghana and Nigeria are always difficult but we believe in our players, strategies and the unflinching support of all Ghanaians. We are Ghana and have what it takes to come out victorious.”

The first leg is scheduled for Friday, March 25, 2022, while the second leg will take place on Tuesday, March 29, 2022.

The Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi will host the first leg of the 2022 World Cup playoff game between Ghana and Nigeria.

This comes after the stadium was granted a one-match approval by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) to host the big game.

The Cape Coast Stadium was originally supposed to host the first leg in Ghana, but the ground was deemed unfit for purpose after Ghana’s 65th Independence Day parade was held there.

