SERIE A

Osimhen's Napoli lose crucial top of the table clash against Milan

Authors:

Izuchukwu Akawor
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Osimhen failed to score or assist despite featuring for 90 minutes for the second successive match for Napoli

A frustrated Victor Osimhen confront Milan players.
A frustrated Victor Osimhen confront Milan players.

The Super Eagles striker was on the pitch from start to finish but that didn't inspire SSC Napoli in their top of the table clash against AC Milan.

Recommended articles

Milan came, saw and conquered Napoli in Naples to leapfrog Osimhen's Napoli as the latest Serie A leaders.

Olivier Giroud was the hero for the Rossoneri as he scored the decisive goal in a 1-0 victory in Naples.

Olivier Giroud netted the only goal of the match against Napoli
Olivier Giroud netted the only goal of the match against Napoli Pulse Nigeria

Napoli started the day at the summit of the Serie A table but have now dropped two places to third after a disappointing defeat to Milan, who had only won just once in their last 14 visits to the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium.

The game itself was an end to end stuff from both teams, but there were no tangible chances in the opening half of what could become a decisive game in the title race.

Four minutes after the restart, Milan broke the deadlock when Giroud bounced to put them ahead.

Osimhen was frustrated by Tomori in Napoli's loss to AC Milan
Osimhen was frustrated by Tomori in Napoli's loss to AC Milan Pulse Nigeria

Napoli felt hard done by the referee who waved aside their penalty appeal later in the second half after Osimhen appeared to have been fouled by fellow Nigerian, Fikayo Tomori.

Osimhen, 23, attempted three shots in total, including a surging run late in the game that was saved by the Milan goalkeeper.

But in the end, Milan held on for the crucial win that takes them to the top of Serie A with 60 points, three more than Napoli, who dropped to third.

Topics:

Authors:

Izuchukwu Akawor Izuchukwu Akawor

More from category

  • A frustrated Victor Osimhen confront Milan players.

    Osimhen's Napoli lose crucial top of the table clash against Milan

  • Osimhen was frustrated by Tomori in Napoli's loss to AC Milan

    'Osimhen thinks he is something' - Reactions as Super Eagles striker bullied by Tomori in Napoli's loss to Milan

  • Action continues in the NPFL

    NPFL Review: Rivers United, Plateau United claim wins to setup title race, Enyimba beaten in Uyo

Recommended articles

Osimhen's Napoli lose crucial top of the table clash against Milan

Osimhen's Napoli lose crucial top of the table clash against Milan

'Osimhen thinks he is something' - Reactions as Super Eagles striker bullied by Tomori in Napoli's loss to Milan

'Osimhen thinks he is something' - Reactions as Super Eagles striker bullied by Tomori in Napoli's loss to Milan

NPFL Review: Rivers United, Plateau United claim wins to setup title race, Enyimba beaten in Uyo

NPFL Review: Rivers United, Plateau United claim wins to setup title race, Enyimba beaten in Uyo

Kevin De Bruyne and Riyad Mahrez power Manchester City to derby victory

Kevin De Bruyne and Riyad Mahrez power Manchester City to derby victory

Watch: Embarrassing moment Harry Maguire appeared to 'Dummy' the ball in build up to Man City Goal (Video)

Watch: Embarrassing moment Harry Maguire appeared to 'Dummy' the ball in build up to Man City Goal (Video)

Emulating Eden Hazard & Afrobeats Inspo: Isaac Success opens up on life at new club Udinese

Emulating Eden Hazard & Afrobeats Inspo: Isaac Success opens up on life at new club Udinese

Trending

Why I turned down England – Hudson-Odoi breaks silence

Why I turned down England – Hudson-Odoi breaks silence
SUPER EAGLES

Why 'starboy' Iwobi is missing from Nigeria World Cup squad to face Ghana

Alex Iwobi will miss Nigeria's crucial world cup qualifier against Ghana
UNDER THE RADAR

Starting XI of superb Nigerian players you probably did not know about

Obscure Nigerian stars
EREDIVISIE

Video: Maduka Okoye shows Nigerian 'agbero' spirit to chase off pitch invader in incredible moment against Vitesse Arnhem

Maduka Okoye confronted the pitch invader and chased him off the pitch as Sparta Rotterdam battled for three points against Vitesse (IMAGO/Pro Shots)
EREDIVISIE

KNVB order Sparta Rotterdam to complete Vitesse match despite Maduka Okoye being hit by a bottle

Maduka Okoye was hit by a bottle in a Dutch Eredivisie match between Vitesse Arnhem and Sparta Rotterdam (IMAGO/Pro Shots)
WHAT'S BUZZIN

'Onazi still dey play ball?' - Nigerians unhappy as Eguavoen recalls midfielder to Super Eagles fold for World Cup qualifier against Ghana

Onazi is back with the Super Eagles team

2 Ukrainian footballers die in war against Russia

The lives of 2 Ukranian footballers have been cut short due to the war against Russia
VIDEO

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo scores 2 goals in charity match to celebrate 85th birthday

Olusegun Obasanjo is still fit at 85 years old