Osimhen's Napoli lose crucial top of the table clash against Milan

Milan came, saw and conquered Napoli in Naples to leapfrog Osimhen's Napoli as the latest Serie A leaders.

Olivier Giroud was the hero for the Rossoneri as he scored the decisive goal in a 1-0 victory in Naples.

Napoli started the day at the summit of the Serie A table but have now dropped two places to third after a disappointing defeat to Milan, who had only won just once in their last 14 visits to the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium.

The game itself was an end to end stuff from both teams, but there were no tangible chances in the opening half of what could become a decisive game in the title race.

Four minutes after the restart, Milan broke the deadlock when Giroud bounced to put them ahead.

Napoli felt hard done by the referee who waved aside their penalty appeal later in the second half after Osimhen appeared to have been fouled by fellow Nigerian, Fikayo Tomori.

Osimhen, 23, attempted three shots in total, including a surging run late in the game that was saved by the Milan goalkeeper.