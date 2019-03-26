Osimhen won the Golden Boot at the competition with 10 goals to become one of the most sought after youngster in world football.

He went on to join Wolfsburg but his career stagnated in Germany no thanks to some bad injuries.

There were fears that he will join the long list of Nigerian U17 stars who failed make the grades but a move to Belgium where he has been impressive for Royal Charleroi Sporting Club has removed doubts.

Credit to Super Eagles boss Gernot Rohr who has always rated him and even included him in the squad even while he was having difficulties in Germany. Some were beginning to question the call up of the 20-year-old but while his form at Royal Charleroi Sporting Club has taken the edge off disapprovals, it is his performance on Monday against Libya that will shut the critics.

Drafted from the Super Eagles squad to help out the U23s- who had a two-goal deficit- in their second leg U23 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier against Libya, Osimhen was brilliant at the Stephen Keshi Stadium in Asaba, having a hand in all four goals as Nigeria won 4-0.

A brilliant hat-trick on the sunny Monday evening and an assist for David Okereke who scored the fourth for Nigeria.

His three goals were true poachers goal too, taken with precision and sharpness of a real goalgetter.

The first and second were just him being in the right place and the right time to latch on loose balls. The third was good finish after being played through by Kelechi Nwakali while he showed sharpness and awareness to back hee another loose ball into the box for Okereke to finish.

It was a complete performance from the striker, a brilliant outing that showed that he has everything to be Super Eagles next No. 9.

Osimhen is the marksman Super Eagles have not had for a long time. Since Rashidi Yekini, Nigeria have not had a big, strong No 9. With the abilities to cause troubles with the ball on their feet while being a physical nightmare for defenders.

Even Odion Ighalo, the current Super Eagles No 9, was quick to hail Osimhen after his brilliance against Libya. “Watch out for this young man. Proud of you boy,” he wrote on his Instagram stories.

It is still too soon for Osimhen to be the Super Eagles first-choice striker, Ighalo currently has that spot.

Osimhen has been an understudy and will continue to be one for the future but with performances like this for both club and country, the 20-year-old could be the main man soon.