Napoli reveal Osimhen's fitness status ahead of Champions League clash against Bassey's Ajax

Luciano Spalletti's men face the Erevedivisie Champions in a vital Champions League match but will be without the services of Osimhen.

The Nigerian international has been out of action since Napoli beat Liverpool 4-1 on matchday one. Osimhen was on the pitch that night but left just minutes before the break due to a hamstring injury.

The Nigerian international went for further tests after the game, and it was revealed he would be out for a while. Although he is closer to recovery now, the Super Eagles star is not fit enough to play Tuesday's clash.

Osimhen has started personalised training as he steps up his recovery, but he is still a few days from returning to action, according to Napoli Magazine.

The Nigerian international had targeted the game against Ajax for his return, but he would now have to wait until the weekend, when Napoli take on Cremonese.

However, The Neapolitans will feel confident in their chances against Ajax despite the absence of Osimhen. Napoli have won all of their matches during Osimhen's time out, with Giacomo Raspadori and Giovanni Simeone doing the job.