Victor Osimhen explains his decision to Napoli coach Luciano Spalleti amidst Manchester United links

Osimhen has been linked with a move to Old Trafford, with United reportedly ready to pay the top dollar for the Nigerian services.

Pulse Sports had reported United's interest in Osimhen, with the Red Devils ready to let Cristiano Ronaldo go the other way. Ronaldo is looking for a way out of Old Trafford, with the Portuguese star reportedly looking for a Champions League club. His agent Jorge Mendes reportedly offered him to Napoli, with United in agreement.

However, the Red Devils want Osimhen in return and are ready to offer €100m plus Ronaldo to sign the Super Eagles striker from Napoli.

But they are likely to fail in their quest after Osimhen communicated his decision to stay at Napoli to Spalletti. The Super Eagles star is not looking to leave Naples this summer, as he wants to play in the Champions League.

'He said he wants to play the Champions League," Spalletti said when asked if Osimhen had spoken to him about Man Utd's interest.

"He showed that he is doing well in this group. He loves his teammates, he is willing to chase opponents for his teammates, in addition to being a top terminal for any team.

He is very strong in his head, very strong in speed to attack the spaces, and physical for the ball on him.

"Having him available and with this head here is the top," Spalletti added.

Osimhen's reason for choosing to stay at Napoli is understandable. The Nigerian international joined the Naples-based side from Lille for a club-record fee of €75m in 2020, but he is yet to play Champions League football with the club.

Osimhen will, however, get the chance to play Europe's biggest club competition this season after his 14 goals in the Italian Serie A helped Napoli finish in the top four last season.