Osimhen suffers face fractures after sickening head clash

Victor Osimhen has scored five Serie A goals in so far this season Creator: Filippo MONTEFORTE

Victor Osimhen suffered multiple face fractures following a thudding clash of heads during Napoli's defeat at Inter Milan, the Serie A leaders said on Sunday.

In a statement, Napoli said that tests revealed "multiple displaced fractures of the left eye socket and cheekbone".

Nigeria forward Osimhen left the San Siro field 10 minutes after half-time during Sunday's thrilling showdown between Italian title contenders, won 3-2 by Inter.

The 22-year-old managed to walk off the pitch, clearly dazed and with a swollen face, after being flattened in an aerial challenge with Milan Skriniar.

Napoli did not say for how long they expected Osimhen, who has scored five Serie A goals this season and a further four in the Europa League, is expected to be out of action. 

However Italian media report he could be sidelined for a month. That would be a major blow for Napoli's title challenge as, assuming he recovers in time, he will be also represent Nigeria at the Africa Cup of Nations, which gets under way in early January.

